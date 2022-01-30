Rodrigo swears and netizens think it was Tadeu

After the result of the test of the angel of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) today, the name of Tadeu Schmidt reverberated on social networks. That’s because several users thought the presenter spoke a bad word.

In the last round of the dispute, before the mata mata, Rodrigo, the winner, was throwing his ball. When he got it right, the camera wasn’t showing the face of the participant who immediately shouted: “put* que pari*”.

Netizens thought that the voice that shouted the expletive was the reality show presenter. However, it was a celebration of the brother, who also celebrated the points won: “it was 2 caralh*”.

Rodrigo won this week’s angel and the colleague who is immunized by him can indicate someone to the wall, but no one in the house knows this information. Jade was the one who lost the contest and is in the monster, along with Brunna and Paulo André, who were chosen by the paulista.

I really swore that it was Tadeu who said that bad word #BBB22 — Joe Goldberg (@JesielAviz) January 29, 2022

When Rodrigo shouted I thought it was Tadeu lol I got scared with the bad word #bbb22 — AB Monteiro (@abmonteiro13) January 29, 2022

these people forget they’re on live, just yesterday I heard about 10 bad words, Tadeu’s pobi #BBB22 — ..? ? ? ? ? ? ?..? (@mystichrisp) January 29, 2022