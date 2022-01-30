Salary bonus has R$ 208.5 million that have not yet been withdrawn – News

THE PIS/Pasep salary bonus, fiscal year 2020/2021, 320,423 workers were no longer withdrawn, leaving BRL 208.5 million left in the account. Those who did not withdraw the benefit can request the amount in the next calendar, which begins to be paid on February 8th.

In the last calendar, referring to the base year of 2019, a total of 21.9 million workers received the benefit, which is equivalent to 98.56% of the forecast, in the amount of R$ R$ 17.2 billion. The Ministry of Labor and Welfare states that the worker is guaranteed the right to a salary bonus for a period of five years.

The amounts not withdrawn will be made available for payment in the calendar of the following years, until the period of five years is completed. The next payment will be made to 22 million Brazilians from February 8, with a total value of more than R$20 billion.





The consultation service to find out if the worker is entitled to payment is now available at link www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/sacar-o-abono-salarial. In addition, channel 158 of the Ministry of Labor and Pensions is available for clarification, as well as face-to-face service at the regional units of the portfolio.





who is entitled

To be entitled to the benefit, you must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years, have worked formally (with a formal contract) for at least 30 days in 2020 and receive up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,424). It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in Rais (Annual Social Information Report) or in eSocial, depending on the category of the company.

Private sector workers, enrolled in the PIS, will receive this year’s salary bonus from February 8 to March 31, through Caixa. For civil servants, military and state employees, registered in Pasep, the payment goes from February 15th to March 24th, by Banco do Brasil.

Those who live in municipalities in an emergency situation because of the rains will receive the amount on the 8th, regardless of their date of birth.





Check payment dates below.



PIS

Born in January – February 8

Born in February – February 10

Born in March – February 15

Born in April – February 17

Born in May – February 22

Born in June – February 24

Born in July – March 15

Born in August – March 17

Born in September – March 22

Born in October – March 24

Born in November – March 29

Born in December – March 31



pasep

Application deadlines 0 and 1 – February 15

Application deadlines 2 and 3 – February 17

Application deadline 4 – 22 February

Deadline for registration 5th – 24th of February

Deadline for registration March 6th – 15th

Deadline for registration March 7th – 17th

Deadline for registration 8 – 22 March

Deadline for registration March 9th – 24th





Value

Type of 14th salary, the amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the total minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance is consulted on the Consult your Pasep page. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Service Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).



