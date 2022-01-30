Samsung passes Google and releases February patch for Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung lately is surprising its fans with the speed at which it sends out system updates. Recently, the South Korean manufacturer released the long-awaited Android 12 update for most of its devices. And now, it has just released the February 2022 security patch for Galaxy Note 20 series.

Interestingly, the news reached Samsung devices even before Google released it for the Pixel series. As per what has been revealed, the new update carries the firmware number N98xxXXU3EVA9. It is currently only available in the Netherlands, but is expected to spread to other regions within the next few days.

As always, those who want to check the availability of an update on their device just follow a few steps. For example, go to the Settings menu and look for “Software Update”. Then, go to “Download and install” and wait to see if anything new appears.

For those who don’t remember, the Galaxy Note 20 series hit the market in 2019 with several attractions. The entry-level model has a 6.7″ Full HD+ AMOLED display, while the Ultra goes to a 6.9″ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X. Inside, the duo includes the Exynos 990 chip and comes with 4,300 and 4,500 mAh batteries, respectively.

