Santo André vs Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Paulista championship

Corinthians face Santo André, this Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, for the second round of the Paulista Championship. THE ge accompanies in Real time – click here.

The draw away from home in the debut at Paulista was considered positive in Santo André. More than that, it served as a good test for the more defensive formation that coach Thiago Carpini should adopt for tonight’s confrontation.

Ramalhão can start the game with the same holders, in a 4-5-1 scheme, which drew goalless with Botafogo-SP, in Ribeirão Preto. In other words, it won’t be this time that Junior Todinho and Gustavo Nescau will form the sugary attacking duo.

Corinthians is looking for its first victory in Paulistão, after a goalless stumble with Ferroviária, in its debut, in Itaquera. The team will have changes in relation to the debut game: Renato Augusto and Willian will be spared. Paulinho can appear as a starter.

For Sylvinho, the team’s coach, Paulistão is synonymous with the search for tranquility to move forward towards the start of the Libertadores, in April. The coach has been heavily criticized by the fans, but he has the support of the board to remain in charge.

Santo André – Coach: Thiago Carpini

Satisfied with the performance in the debut, the coach of Ramalhão should keep the starting lineup for this Sunday’s confrontation. With a more marked midfield, the objective is to congest to hinder the creation of Corinthians.

Who is out: nobody. All players available.

Possible team: Jeferson Paulino; Thiago Ennes, Carlão, Luiz Gustavo and Thallyson; Serginho, Dudu Vieira, Carlos Jatobá, Kevin and Lucas Tocantins; Junior Todinho.

Sylvinho continues without being able to count on Cantillo, a midfielder called up to the Colombian national team. Therefore, the tendency is for Du Queiroz to remain as the first midfielder. Jô is back on the related list, but he should start among the reserves, with Mantuan in attack.

Roni is also available to the coach, who has recovered from thigh pain. Willian and Renato Augusto have no injuries, but will be spared by the coaching staff. Thus, the team will have at least two forced changes in relation to the debut.

Who is out: Renato Augusto and Willian (spared), Cantillo (Colombian national team) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision of injury)

Possible team: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz; Gustavo Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira), Giuliano, Paulinho (Gabriel) and Róger Guedes; Gustavo Mantuan (Jo).

