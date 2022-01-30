São Paulo squad: Ceni should make changes to the team to face Ituano this Sunday | São Paulo

São Paulo should have changes in the team that faces Ituano, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Morumbi, for the second round of the Paulista Championship.

The changes have nothing to do with injuries, but with coach Rogério Ceni’s option to test players and preserve others at the start of the season.

Rogerio Ceni at São Paulo training this Saturday — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

This Saturday, the cast trained in the morning at CT da Barra Funda, under rain. Ceni commanded an offensive movement work and, later, a tactical activity.

Luan and Luciano, injured, continue to recover. Igor Gomes and Talles Costa, isolated after testing positive for Covid-19, are also missing.

The coach had already signaled during the week that he intends to rotate the squad in these first rounds. São Paulo had its pre-season, of just two weeks, hampered by an outbreak of Covid-19 that removed 16 players in that period.

After the defeat to Guarani, in the first round, the coach reinforced his intention.

Miranda, holder of the defense, for example, was spared in the game in Campinas – he had Covid-19, and it may be that he returns to the team at Morumbi.

Ceni, however, did not detail how many changes he plans to make.

A possible escalation has: Tiago Volpi, Rafinha, Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo (Welington), Gabriel (Nestor), Nikão, Gabriel Sara and Alisson (Patrick); Rigoni and Calleri (Eder).

São Paulo is in Paulista’s Group B, with São Bernardo, Ferroviária and Novorizontino.

