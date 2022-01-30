Scientists discover planet with Earth-like atmosphere

Scientists have found that the layers of the “exoplanet” atmosphere [planeta fora do sistema solar] can have different levels, just like the Earth.

On Earth, the atmosphere is not uniform and each part consists of distinct layers with unique characteristics. For example, the lowest level that extends from sea level beyond the highest mountain peaks is called the troposphere. The one that contains most of the water vapor is the one that contains the famous ozone layer that protects us from the harmful ultraviolet radiation of the Sun.

The first observations were made in 2020 with the European Space Agency’s CHEOPS space telescope. The latest investigations used the HARPS spectrograph at the La Silla Observatory in Chile, and the results of this hot, Jupiter-like planet could help astronomers understand the complexities of many other exoplanets.

WASP-189b is outside the solar system and located 322 light-years from Earth. In the analysis, scientists found that the planet is 20 times closer to its host star than Earth is to the Sun and has a daytime temperature of 3200 degrees Celsius.

Exoplanets are planets that are outside the solar system. More than 4,000 such planets are known to exist.

The international team responsible for the discovery includes scientists from Lund University, University of Bern, University of Geneva, and the National Center for Research Competence (NCCR).



