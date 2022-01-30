Scientists Find Life Inside Costa Rica’s Volcano Lake

posted on 01/29/2022 06:00 / updated on 01/29/2022 07:09



(credit: Justin Wang/Disclosure)

The hydrothermal crater lake of the Poás volcano in Costa Rica is one of the most hostile habitats on the planet. The water is ultra-acidic, full of toxic metals, and temperatures range from comfortable to boiling hot. In addition, recurrent phreatic eruptions cause sudden explosions of steam, ash and rock. Despite this, hydrothermal environments may be where the first forms of life began on Earth — and potentially on Mars as well. In addition to discovering how life can survive these harsh conditions, studying these microbes provides clues as to whether, and how, life may have existed on the Red Planet. That’s what researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, USA, have now done.

“One of our key findings is that within this extreme volcanic lake, we’ve only detected a few types of microorganisms, but a multitude of potential ways for them to survive. We believe they do this by surviving on the shores of the lake when eruptions are occurring.” , says first author Justin Wang, a graduate student. The result was published in the journal Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Science.

The current work builds on research conducted in 2013. At that time, scientists discovered that there was only one microbial species from the genus Acidiphilium in the Poás volcanic lake. Unsurprisingly, this type of bacteria is commonly found in acid mine drainage and hydrothermal systems and is known to have several genes adapted to diverse environments. Over the next few years, there were a series of eruptions, and the team returned in 2017 to check for changes in microbial diversity, as well as to study the organisms’ biochemical processes more comprehensively. It was found that there was a little more biodiversity, but still a predominance of the bacterium Acidiphilium.

By sequencing the organisms’ DNA in the lake samples, the team confirmed that the bacteria had a wide variety of biochemical capabilities to help them tolerate extreme and dynamic conditions. Among them, creating energy using sulfur, iron, arsenic, carbon fixation, like plants. “Our research provides a framework for how life could have existed in hydrothermal environments on Mars,” explains Wang. “But whether or not life ever existed on Mars and whether or not it resembles the microorganisms we have here is still a big question. We hope that our research will help in the search for signs of life in these environments. For example, there are some good targets on Earth. edge of the Martian crater Jezero, which is where the Perseverance rover is now.”