See how much 35 devices already approved by Anatel and available in stores cost – Money Times

Radical: 5G technology promises more intense experiences for consumers (Image: Pixabay/ FunkyFocus)

If you plan to change your cell phone soon, and want to take a ride on technology 5G, you can find models from different manufacturers and with a wide price range. THE Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) has already approved 54 models, of which 35 are already available to consumers.

To get an idea of ​​the average price of the devices, Money Times surveyed the websites of retailers that are highly ranked in customer service rankings. The manufacturers’ own online stores were also considered.

Five prices were collected, discarding those far below or far above the average range. Not all devices, however, are offered by at least five vendors. Therefore, in a few cases, the sample was below the stipulated.

The good news is that you don’t have to spend a lot to take advantage of 5G technology, which promises to improve online gaming, e-commerce, virtual reality and more.

See, below, the survey of 5G cell phones already approved by Anatel and available on the market and choose the one that best fits your pocket.

ModelManufacturerP1 (BRL)P2 (R$)P3 (R$)P4 (R$)P5 (R$)Average (R$)
Galaxy Note 20 5GSamsung3,212.514,242.903,599.104,058.003,599.103,742
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5GSamsung6,699.006,666.177,033.956,699.007,500.006,920
Galaxy S21 5GSamsung3,779.103,509.103,500.003,509.104,319.103,723
Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GSamsung5,399.105,399.105,399.105,699.056,043.145,588
Galaxy Z Fold2 5GSamsung8,869.008,787.508,582.978,299.009,229.008,753
iPhone 12apple4,948.994,8995,014.075,293.075,3695,105
iPhone 12 Miniapple4,556.074,556.075,349.004,472.005,399.104,866
iPhone 12 Proapple11,299.008,199.007,595.108,199.008,199.008,698
iPhone 12 Pro Maxapple8,045.289,449.109,710.658,899.009,699.009,161
iPhone 13apple6,339.106,469.006,699.007,599.006,799.006,781
iPhone 13 Miniapple5,939.105,939.106,269.056,599.005,999.006,149
iPhone 13 Proapple8,519.008,999.988,549.108,519.008,499.008,617
iPhone 13 Pro Maxapple9,399.009,449.1010,499.009,449.109,449.109,649
mi 10TXiaomi5,699.004,559.20nanana5,129
Mi 10T ProXiaomi4,139.004,139.002,557.50nana3,612
Moto G G100Motorola3,059.102,967.903,472.933,2993,848.803,329
Motorola EdgeMotorola2,959.102,099.003,039.052,229.002,384.102,542
Motorola Edge 20Motorola2,719.152,599.002,689.102,719.152,689.102,683
Motorola Edge 20 ProMotorola4,039.103,965.503,399.003,824.154,263.963,898
Motorola Edge LiteMotorola2,069.102,199.002,108.902,1992,659.002,247
Motorola Moto G 5GMotorola1,829.002,133.802,0992,133.802,0992,058
Motorola Moto G 5G PlusMotorola2,586.002,259.90nanana2,422
Motorola Moto G50 5GMotorola1,619.101,5991,3991,740.601,5991,591
Nokia G50Nokia2,366.112,629.101,619.101,6191,5991,966
Poco M4 Pro 5GXiaomi1,809.902,4491,9001,8901,8591,981
Realme 7 5GRealme Chongqing1,512.651,409.781,689nana1,537
Realme 8 5GRealme Chongqing2,229.901,6891,9251,5401,9251,861
Realme GT Master EditionRealme Chongqing3,6993,6992,9472,348.562,9473,128
ROG Phone 3asustek5,849.105,849.105,394.014,949.103,699.995,148
ROG Phone 5asustek4,949.103,809.004,949.106,959.996,943.075,522
ROG Phone 5sasustek6,499.106,749.104,999.005,414.055,849.105,902
TCL 20 Pro 5GTCL Mobile3,959.284,999.003,999.004,9994,499.104,491
Zenfone 7asustek4,699nananana4,699
Zenfone 8asustek3,9993,9494,4494,662.113,869.104,186
Zenfone 8 Flipasustek5,999.105,399.104,256.075,4995,4995,330

