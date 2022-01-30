See how much 35 devices already approved by Anatel and available in stores cost – Money Times

If you plan to change your cell phone soon, and want to take a ride on technology 5G, you can find models from different manufacturers and with a wide price range. THE Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) has already approved 54 models, of which 35 are already available to consumers.

To get an idea of ​​the average price of the devices, Money Times surveyed the websites of retailers that are highly ranked in customer service rankings. The manufacturers’ own online stores were also considered.

Five prices were collected, discarding those far below or far above the average range. Not all devices, however, are offered by at least five vendors. Therefore, in a few cases, the sample was below the stipulated.

The good news is that you don’t have to spend a lot to take advantage of 5G technology, which promises to improve online gaming, e-commerce, virtual reality and more.

See, below, the survey of 5G cell phones already approved by Anatel and available on the market and choose the one that best fits your pocket.