See how the worker should act and what their rights are when being diagnosed

In these last few weeks, you or someone close to you must have already contracted the new flu, but do you know what to do about work? Well here you will find out what are the rights of an employee with the flu. Keep reading!

As they are exposed every day to the most diverse viruses on the way to and from work, it is conceivable that many employees can get sick in this process. In general, Brazilian labor laws state that workers who contract an illness have the right to leave without having any money deducted from their salary. This is valid for diseases such as the flu and cold as well as more serious ones. However, in these cases, it is necessary to present a certificate that officially proves that it is necessary to stay at home.

For cases of Covid-19, specifically, the legislation is different. As it is a serious and highly contaminated disease, the simple display of a positive test result is sufficient in this situation and the employee can stay at home for up to 14 days. If it happens to pass that period, workers who are with Covid-19 need to present a certificate. This is because, from then on, it is considered that who will pay the salary of this employee is the INSS, and no longer the company. Therefore, it is important to have this medical document.

Attempt to change rights

This idea of ​​workers being entitled to up to 14 days off work was recently provided for in ordinances 19 and 20 of the year 2020. However, President Jair Bolsonaro is trying to make changes to this text.

The Ministry of Welfare and Labor states in a note that “The periods of isolation are being technically evaluated to ensure safe and healthy work environments”. This folder is under the command of Minister Onyx Lorenzoni.

So far, it is not known what the definitive change will be, but it is important to pay attention to the news. Also because the tendency is, in fact, to change these rules, which can happen at any time.

In short, whether it’s flu, cold or Covid-19, what doesn’t change is that the worker who gets sick has full right to leave, and the employer cannot make any kind of discount or change in that employee’s salary. However, you must bring or send a medical certificate to prove that you are sick.

Thus, the employer himself will be able to analyze the situation. If the need to stay at home exceeds 15 days, the employee starts receiving directly from the INSS. Remember to consult your trusted doctor if you have any new symptoms.