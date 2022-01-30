Seguros Unimed reinforces strategic areas with new executives

Seguros Unimed announced Renata Ucha Campos as Marketing Superintendent and Gustavo Knupp for the SME and Adhesion Commercial Superintendent. Executives start to lead strategic areas of the company, focusing on digital actions and new businesses.

“I embark on this happy and fulfilled opportunity to be able to work in a company whose mission is to take care of people and protect life, property and the future. I am excited about the challenges and committed to expanding the brand’s business nationally”, declares Renata.

With over 20 years of experience, Renata has worked in companies such as Rhodia and Fibra DuPont. For 12 years she was Head of Marketing at two of the most important communication groups in the country, Grupo Folha and Grupo Estado, where she was responsible for innovative projects for audience analysis and monetization. In recent years she has been at the head of Elo’s Communication, Media and Planning area, participating in the consolidation of the brand as the third most important in the segment.

Gustavo Knupp has more than 17 years dedicated to the supplementary health sector and has extensive experience in the Commercial and Marketing areas. In the Unimed System, he worked at Unimed BH, Unimed Vitória and, more recently, at Central Nacional Unimed.

“I have been with the organization for a long time and throughout these years I have always cherished good partnerships. I am honored and excited about the new opportunity within the group and I look forward to contributing effectively to the company’s growth”, says Knupp.

