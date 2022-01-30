Sergio Mattarella is re-elected president of Italy at 80

posted on 01/29/2022 19:12



(credit: AFP)

At age 80, Italian President Sergio Mattarella was elected by parliament to a second seven-year term as head of state, ending days of political stalemate as party leaders struggled to choose his successor.

This Saturday, Mattarella won in the eighth round of voting when he won the minimum of 505 necessary votes out of 1,009 possible. Applause erupted in parliament, prompting the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies to interrupt his reading aloud from the ballots. The count then resumed, with the politician continuing to climb the count well beyond 670.

Earlier, supporters asked Mattarella, who had said he did not want a second term, to change his mind and agree to re-election by lawmakers in parliament and regional delegates. This move came after days of fruitless efforts by political leaders to reach consensus on a candidate for the election.

According to state TV Rai, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank, called party leaders to encourage lobbying. Draghi has previously said he would be willing to take over as president, but some party leaders said that would lead to an early election.