Sick, Paula accepts a cruel fate; see what · TV news

In More Life, Better!, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will be terrified. After hitting rock bottom, the businesswoman will still face a health scare. Upon receiving exams, the woman will believe that her destiny is set and that she will be chosen by Death (A Maia) to leave this life at the end of Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air on the 10th , Neném’s fiancee (Vladimir Brichta) has already been hospitalized after suffering a series of fainting spells. In addition, she will be in an extremely fragile emotional state, as she will have lost her company to Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) and been made of floor cloth by the enemy.

The situation will only get worse when the bankrupt’s real mother, Tuninha (Jussara Freire), sees her daughter’s exams and is terrified. With her health apparently deteriorating, the then former president of Terrare Cosmetics will have no more doubts and will accept: she will be the one chosen by Death and will kick the bucket a year after the plane crash she suffered alongside Baby, Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano).

With this conviction, Paula will decide to reveal to her mother the encounter she had with the reaper of souls and the dark prophecy that the four survivors heard. The businesswoman will even try to change her personality to leave this peaceful life. She will seek to be kinder to Ingrid (Nina Tomsic).

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been fully recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela will be on the air until May. Afterwards, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem. Claudia Souto’s soap opera will address the universe of stunt doubles and will have Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araujo as protagonists.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what’s going to happen in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor! and other novels.