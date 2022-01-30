Sport x Náutico has many base athletes, gringos, embezzlement and possible Lei do Ex; see x-ray | football

Sport and Náutico face each other this Saturday, at 5:45 pm, on Ilha do Retiro, for the Northeast Cup. With squads still in formation and problems accumulated, the two teams must take to the field squads far from the “ideal team”. The ge prepared an x-ray to identify the peculiarities about the encounter, the first Classic of the Classics of the year.

Remember classics between Sport and Náutico for the Northeast Cup

2022 season may have record for games between Náutico and Sport

1 of 10 Carousel Sport x Náutico — Photo: Arte/ge Carousel Sport x Náutico — Photo: Arte/ge

Check the Northeast Cup table and standings

Undoubtedly, what most characterizes this Saturday’s Clásico dos Clássicos is the high amount of silver from the house. Making a projection of the athletes that will be listed for the game, there will be almost 30 formed in the base categories of the two clubs.

Sport and Náutico bet on youth from the base in the Clássico dos Clássicos

The list has names that are getting their first chance at professional, such as Adryan, for Sport and Kayon, for Náutico; athletes who left and returned to the club, like Everton Felipe and Robinho; and established names, such as Mikael, Gustavo, Hereda and Rhaldney. Gustavo, by the way, has a proposal to leave the club and may not enter the field this Saturday.

Check out more sports news HERE

Mikael is today, alongside Gustavo, the biggest reference of the red-black base. The striker scored 15 goals last season and caught the attention of clubs in Brazil and abroad, but ended up staying at Sport.

Mikael scores two goals in 10 minutes, opens Sport’s artillery and says he wants more: “I charge myself a lot”

This year, Mikael has already presented the business card. In the second game of the year, against Sete de Setembro, he scored twice. Owner of enviable physical strength and a powerful kick in the left leg, he is Sport’s main weapon to pierce Náutico’s block in the classic.

At 7 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Mikael do Sport against Sete de Setembro

2 of 10 Sport x Sete de Setembro Mikael — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Sport x Sete de Setembro Mikael — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Carpina has been surrounded by expectations since the under-17 of Náutico and started the 2022 season wanting to confirm the trust placed in him. He scored two goals against Íbis, in the team’s debut in the Campeonato Pernambucano. Against Campinense, however, he had a dull performance.

Hélio dos Anjos reveals “special treatment” with Carpina, scorer of two goals in Náutico’s debut

The midfielder goes to the second classic against Sport for the professional – the first was last year. He is the creative piece of the team, filling the vacancy left by the team’s “conductor”, Jean Carlos, injured.

At 11 min of the 1st half – goal from outside the area by Juninho Carpina do Náutico against Íbis

3 of 10 Carpina celebrates one of the goals scored in his debut — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Carpina celebrates one of the goals scored in his debut — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Check HERE for more news from Nautical

The Clásico dos Clássicos will also have a Spanish accent on the pitch. At least three foreigners will be listed for the game: Argentine Nicolás Watson and Colombian Ray Vanegas, in Sport; and the Paraguayan Richard Franco, for Náutico.

Steering wheel Richard Franco is regularized and can debut at Náutico

The Leão still has three more “gringos” in the cast: Lucas Hernandez, Blas Cáceres and Javier Parraguez, who has not yet been announced. However, neither should be able to play – Hernándes and Cáceres both tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

4 of 10 Ray Vanegas during Sport x Sete de Setembro — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Ray Vanegas during Sport x Sete de Setembro — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

5 of 10 Richard Franco in Náutico training at CT — Photo: Tiago Caldas/Náutico Richard Franco in Náutico training at CT — Photo: Tiago Caldas/Náutico

Still with problems related to contamination by Covid-19 and injuries, the two teams will use few reinforcements hired for the current season. In Sport, the highlight was Jáderson, author of two goals in the match against Sete de Setembro, for the State.

Jáderson participates in four goals and begins to overcome mistrust in Sport: “Show that I can help”

At 13 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Jaderson do Sport against Sete de Setembro

6 of 10 Jaderson in Sport x Sete de Setembro — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Jaderson in Sport x Sete de Setembro — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

At Náutico, goalkeeper Lucas Perri started the season with confidence and is Timbu’s trump card to contain the rival’s advances in the match. The Leão still counts with Watson, Vanegas, Ezequiel and Fábio Alemão as “news”. The alvirrubra team has Ewandro and Leandro Carvalho as new options.

Highlight against Campinense, Lucas Perri projects evolution in classic against Sport

Lucas Perri makes a save in a Náutico game against Ibis

7 of 10 Lucas Perri makes his debut for Náutico, against Íbis — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Lucas Perri makes his debut for Náutico, against Íbis — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The Law of the Ex in the classic can only be applied by the Nautical. Timbu has two players who passed through the rival recently. One is left-back Júnior Tavares, who played for Sport in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and went straight to reinforce Timbu in the final stretch of Serie B last year. Striker Ewandro played only 11 matches for Leão in 2020.

8 of 10 Júnior Tavares in Náutico vs Campinense — Photo: Tiago Caldas/CNC Júnior Tavares in Náutico x Campinense — Photo: Tiago Caldas/CNC

This Saturday’s duel would mark the first Clásico of the Clássicos of coach Gustavo Florentín. However, the coach tested positive for Covid-19 and it is doubtful – he was left out of the technical area in the match against Sete de Setembro, for the State. The coach took a new Covid-19 test and the result will be released before the match. If it remains vetoed, the Lion will be directed by the assistant Hugo Caballero.

9 of 10 Gustavo Florentín, Sport coach — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife Gustavo Florentín, Sport coach — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife

On the alvirrubro side, there is a coach experienced in classics, including commanding Sport. Hélio dos Anjos was champion of Pernambuco for the red-black club in 1996, 1997 and 2003. For Timbu, he lifted the cup last year, precisely against the leonine rival.