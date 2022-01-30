Spotify vs Neil Young vs Joe Rogan: All About the Affair

Spotify received on Monday (24) an ultimatum from singer Neil Young: he would no longer leave his music on the platform if Joe Rogan, a podcaster accused of spreading misinformation about covid-19, remained on the streaming service. In the end, Young left, and Rogan stayed.

Joe Rogan commands Spotify’s most-streamed interview podcast in the US and reportedly received R$568 million to exclusively broadcast his show on the app. In the face of such an investment, Young’s request didn’t have the desired effect — although singer Joni Mitchell followed suit.

The artist and his label, Warner records, took the songs off the platform on Wednesday (26).

With this move, Spotify has shown itself to be more committed to the success of podcasts to ensure its growth strategy than to music, even if this costs the relationship with the artists available on the platform. But why?

Podcasts are worth more than music

It’s not difficult to understand why the stay of comedian Rogan weighed more than the departure of Young, a singer whose heyday was a few decades ago.

Maybe it wouldn’t be the same scenario if the “fight” was with Taylor Swift or Drake, who constantly appear among the most listened to the app around the world. But in practice, Spotify is not financially dependent on music.

For analysts such as Ashley Carman, of the North American technology site The Verge, the intention of Young, Mitchell and even Warner is different: to press for a renegotiation of the royalties that Spotify pays to artists.

The songs, in general, don’t make a profit (when they don’t make a loss) to the company. While Rogan’s podcast is really profitable and earns US$ 1 million ads (R$ 5.4 million, in direct conversion), in addition to attracting new listeners.

Under Rogan’s contract with Spotify, when advertisers buy space on the podcast, they automatically have to place other ads in the rest of the streaming catalog.

But what about content moderation?

On the other hand, the case raises questions about content moderation on the algorithm-driven platform.

Spotify says that, among its guidelines, it “prohibits posts on the platform that promote dangerous, false or misleading content about Covid-19 that could cause harm offline and/or pose a direct threat to public health,” but told The Wall Street Journal. on Wednesday (24) this rule, for now, does not apply to Rogan’s podcast.

Another 20,000 podcast episodes were removed for violating these policies, but Rogan’s were not.