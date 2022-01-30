Starlink satellite crashes back to Earth and is seen in MA and TO; watch videos – 01/30/2022

A strange luminous phenomenon was seen in the skies of Maranhão and Tocantins, last night (29). According to experts, it was a re-entry of space junk into our atmosphere — probably a small satellite from the Starlink network, launched in 2020.

Residents of Imperatriz (MA) and Araguaína (TO) managed to register the moment, around 11 pm. You can see the glowing object slowly fall, with a bluish trail, fragment and then disappear.

One of the evidences that it was a space junk was the slowness of the movement, which lasted more than 20 seconds. A meteor would pass much faster. A plane crashing — as some people feared — too.

jackeline Susani, who witnessed the event in Carolina (MA), but was unable to film it, says that “it was very bright, it had a bigger ball and several small ones all together, and it passed slowly, from the angle I saw it was like he ‘was giving back on earth’, it was incredible”.

She also reported seeing orange and yellow glowing in her report on the exos.

If you also saw or photographed this or another bright body crossing the sky, do the same and contribute to Brazilian and world research.

re-entry into the atmosphere

Satellites and rocket bits “falling” are common in the new era of space exploration and the occupation of Earth’s orbit, which is littered with man-made objects.

Some have an expiration date, others have flaws, and eventually make a re-entry — more or less controlled.

“With the ease of smartphones always at hand, records of objects re-entering our atmosphere, both natural, such as meteors and bolides, as space debris, have increased. But they are still an interesting sight for those who witness it”, believes Julio Lobo, astronomer at the Campinas Municipal Observatory (SP).

Upon reaching our atmosphere at very high speed, they literally burn up, due to friction with the air, generating the luminous phenomenon as seen yesterday in Brazil. The colors of the trail depend on the composition, fuels and gases contained.

During the process, the body is fragmented, vaporized and totally (or almost) disintegrated – if there are particles left to actually reach the ground, they are very small. Rest assured: the risk of injury or destruction from this debris is virtually non-existent.

starlink

Apparently, the object that fell over Brazil yesterday was an internet satellite from the Starlink network, owned by SpaceX – billionaire Elon Musk’s space company. There was a re-entry forecast for last night, at approximately the same time and place:

Satellite number 1840 was launched on November 25, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base, Florida (USA), in the 14th batch of the project. To date, there have been 34 launches, which have placed nearly 2,000 Starlink minisatellites in Earth orbit.

They are small, weighing approximately 230 kg each, and relatively fragile: a thin metallic structure that houses instruments and solar panels. Considering the orbital speed of 27,000 km/h, almost every structure is completely disintegrated on re-entry.

“This satellite is very fragile, very thin, small and light. Hardly, any part will survive the atmospheric passage. It is harmless to people on the ground. It does not have the hydrazine tanks of conventional satellites, which could indeed be a risk “, believes Zurita.

The only parts of a Starlink that can survive re-entry are the thrusters: three ionic thrusters of about 10 cm each, to do the maneuvers, made of more resistant materials. Even so, they are very small and the chances of falling in an uninhabited area, a forest or the ocean are much higher.