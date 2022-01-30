State gambler wins over BRL 325,000 at Lotofácil

The draw was held on Saturday night (29). Check the dozens drawn

01/30/2022 09:00:14

Four bets hit the 15 scores of Lotofácil 2435. Among the winners was a bet placed in Fundão, Espírito Santo, which will receive R$ 325,300.64.

The same amount will be paid for winning bets from Salvador (BA), Santo Angelo (RS) and Promissão (SP).

At Mega-Sena 2449, a bet from Blumenau (SC) hit the main prize and won BRL 36,777,767.10. Already 65 bets hit the five dozen and will each take R$ 50,669.64.

Dupla Sena 2328 accumulated, as did Quina 5767.

No one got the Lucky Day 561 right – July was the month drawn. The main prize of Timemania 1742 accumulated, and the team of the heart drawn was Grêmio-RS.

