State gambler wins over BRL 325,000 at Lotofácil

lotto easy.



Photo: reproduction



Four bets hit the 15 scores of Lotofácil 2435. Among the winners was a bet placed in Fundão, Espírito Santo, which will receive R$ 325,300.64.

The same amount will be paid for winning bets from Salvador (BA), Santo Angelo (RS) and Promissão (SP).

At Mega-Sena 2449, a bet from Blumenau (SC) hit the main prize and won BRL 36,777,767.10. Already 65 bets hit the five dozen and will each take R$ 50,669.64.

Dupla Sena 2328 accumulated, as did Quina 5767.

No one got the Lucky Day 561 right – July was the month drawn. The main prize of Timemania 1742 accumulated, and the team of the heart drawn was Grêmio-RS.