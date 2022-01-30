Strong demand is a new factor driving up soybean prices, with…

Soybean rise in Chicago and higher premiums, both in Brazil and in the US, show that demand is firm

podcast Interview with Victor Martins – HEDGEpoint Global Markets on the Soy Market Closing

The week was busy for the soybean market on the Chicago Stock Exchange and ended the trading session this Friday (28) with highs of more than 20 points among the most traded contracts. Thus, May moved to US$14.75 to complete trades, while July was US$14.73 per bushel. Despite the climate in South America severely compromising supply, at the moment the market is also finding strength in demand, as explained by Victor Martins, risk manager at Hedge Point Global Markets, in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas.

“Demand is now the driver of growth (…) And we had a synchronous movement with increases in Chicago and also in premiums”, he said. “The climate remains the focus, but the demand was relentless showing that there can be no mistake”, he adds. The lineups in Brazilian ports for the first months of 2022 are high, demand for exports remains strong and continues to compete with the local industry, which is also very eager for the raw material.

As Martins said, at least for now, the processors “battle head-on” with the importers, since in the face of such positive crushing margins, they have been offering better prices – above R$ 190.00 per bag – to ensure that the soy stay here. In the same way, the export indicators also remain firm, however, with origination difficulties given the current interest in sales on the part of the Brazilian producer.

The moment, therefore, makes the plaintiffs – mainly China – start to look more to the United States as an alternative of origin. However, the North American domestic demand is also very strong, disputing the oilseed with exports, with record levels of crushing in the US and very positive margins, as in Brazil.

China is about to enter the Lunar New Year holiday – the most important in the Asian nation – and demand for soybeans after this period should be, according to the risk manager, quite aggressive. In the expert’s analysis, the Chinese will have to buy 30 million tons from April to June.

“The R$ 200.00 soybean is no longer so far away”, says Martins.