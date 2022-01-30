Studies indicate which diets improve health in old age

posted on 01/30/2022 06:00



For the researcher, the data can be used as a basis for building personalized diets targeted at each stage of life – (credit: University of Barcelona/Disclosure)

Choosing well what to eat is important to preserve anyone’s health. Among the elderly, even more so. Research has revealed that certain nutrients can help ward off common problems in old age, such as bowel complications and bone thinning. For experts, the results of these studies indicate the possibility of using personalized diets to promote healthy aging.

One of the scientists’ focus is the erosion of the intestinal wall that can cause bacteria and toxins to “leak” from the intestine. “There is the transit of potentially toxic substances into the blood, and this is related to the development of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even Alzheimer’s”, explains, in a statement, Cristina Andrés-Lacueva, professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food from the University of Barcelona.

The researcher and her team evaluated whether food would prevent the problem. For this, they selected 51 people over 60 years of age and subjected them to a diet rich in polyphenols — organic compounds found in fruits and plants — for eight weeks. They found that the inclusion of up to three daily servings of foods such as apple juice, cocoa, dark chocolate, green tea, orange and pomegranate strengthened the volunteers’ intestinal wall.

Blood and stool samples revealed that the benefits were related to changes in the microbiota triggered by the diet. “For example, theobromine and methylxanthine, derived from cocoa and green tea, are positively related to bacteria producing butyrate (fatty acid), which protects the intestinal wall, and are inversely related to zonulin, the only known linked to intestinal permeability. Research has already revealed that, when activated, this protein increases the risk of permeability syndrome”, explains Andrés-Lacueva.

Leandro Rodrigues, clinical nutritionist at Hospital Santa Marta, in Brasília, highlights that the results show the importance of maintaining the microbiota through adequate nutrition. “We see how essential it is for the elderly to regularly consume bioactive compounds, such as polyphenols, which contribute to the proliferation of so-called probiotic bacteria. The imbalance between the amount of these beneficial and pathogenic bacteria is known as intestinal dysbiosis, which, in turn, instead, leads to overproduction and absorption of toxic substances.”

According to the doctor, the leaky gut has been the focus of several studies, which seek to elucidate how the microbiota influences the regulation of mechanisms that promote improved quality of life and disease prevention. “Studies have also shown strategies that help in this balance of the microbiota. We can highlight changes in lifestyle, such as encouraging the elderly to be more physically and mentally active, and especially changes in eating patterns”, he illustrates.

inflammations

Also closely linked to good living conditions in old age, bone health can be improved with a strategic regimen, shows an American study. “Previous research has linked specific nutrients to bone fragility or function, but has not investigated an individual’s entire diet and its impact on that system over time,” says Courtney L. Millar, a researcher in the Department of Medicine, in a statement. from Harvard University and one of the authors of the study.

The research evaluated data related to the diet of 1,701 healthy elderly people collected over 10 years. A pro-inflammatory diet rich in simple carbohydrates or saturated fat was found to be associated with greater bone vulnerability. Participants who followed this regimen were twice as likely to develop bone problems as those on an anti-inflammatory diet.

Scientists argue that regular intake of foods that contain fiber and antioxidants can prevent the elderly from having bone fragility. “Although more studies are needed, guidelines based on an anti-inflammatory diet can help reduce the percentage of people who can develop bone fragility and have related conditions such as falls and fractures, and this helps improve quality of life.” says Millar.

For Agostinho Moreira, a specialist in longevity at the Viva Mais clinic, in Brasília, the data obtained provide valuable information for combating a very common problem in the elderly: osteoporosis. “Today, we know that it is not just calcium replacement that prevents an elderly person from having bone fractures, but what is related to their non-inflammatory eating style, which is given by the consumption of fiber, fruits, vegetables, whole vegetables , such as black beans, lentils and chickpeas, and lean meats with less saturated fat, such as poultry and fish”, he details.

Already a high intake of foods such as red meat, processed and simple carbohydrates – sugar, pasta and bread, for example – does not favor a healthy metabolic state, says the expert. “They generate low-grade chronic inflammation, which favors osteoporosis,” he explains.

stress and excesses

There is still no scientific explanation for what leads to this complication, but experts believe it may be linked to poor diet, excessive consumption of alcohol and sugar and stress. The syndrome can be detected by changes in the immune system, fatigue and digestive problems. There is no unique treatment for it. The indication of an improvement in food is one of the most prescribed approaches.

Greater cognitive protection

Brain health can also be promoted by eating a good diet. Scientists at the University of Barcelona, ​​Spain, found this benefit among elderly people who consumed more plants and fruits. In the study, carried out in partnership with French scientists, the researchers evaluated, over 12 years, a group of 842 people over 65 years of age in the regions of Bordeaux and Dijon, France.

After studying data related to the volunteers’ diet and health, the team concluded that elderly people who frequently consumed foods such as cocoa, coffee and mushrooms had a lower cognitive impairment. Participants’ blood tests also showed that some metabolites present in these foods, such as 2-furoylglycine and 3-methylanthin, common in coffee and cocoa, may be related to this protective effect.

“What we saw is the modulating role of diet in the risk of suffering cognitive impairment. The results show a significant association between these processes and certain metabolites”, says Mireia Urpí-Sardà, researcher at the University’s Department of Nutrition, Food Science and Gastronomy. Spanish and one of the authors of the study.

Sweetener

The team’s attention was also drawn to the fact that saccharin, present in artificial sweeteners, is associated with a detrimental effect on the volunteers’ cognitive function. For experts, the data seen needs to be deepened in larger research, in an attempt that, in a moment, the information can be used as protective weapons for the neural health of the elderly.

“It is essential to study the relationship between cognitive deficit, microbiota metabolism and food metabolism. Only in this way will we be able to develop preventive and therapeutic strategies that help to take care of our cognitive health”, emphasizes Urpí-Sardà.