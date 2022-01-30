Study: Butanvac induces more antibody response than mRNA vaccines – 01/29/2022

ButanVac, a candidate for a vaccine against covid-19, induced proportionately more antibodies that can neutralize the virus in participants than current mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer), according to a preliminary study released this Friday (28).

“The NDV-HXP-S vaccine induced neutralizing antibody responses against wild-type (the original) Sars-CoV-2 that matched what we see after mRNA vaccination, but the proportion of neutralizing antibodies in the response was higher for NDV- HXP-S,” said Florian Krammer, a scientist at icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai in New York, where the vaccine is being developed, in an interview with Reuters.

The research was carried out in Thailand but has not yet been published in scientific journals or peer-reviewed. The inactivated version is also being tested in Vietnam and Brazil. The first clinical trials with an activated version of the virus are underway in Mexico and the United States.

About ButanVac

The vaccine uses a viral vector that contains the Spike protein of the new coronavirus in its entirety. The virus used as a vector is Newcastle disease, an infection that affects birds. Hence the international name of ButanVac: NDV-HXP-S (Newcastle disease virus – HexaPro – spike).

ButanVac will be produced entirely on Brazilian soil by inoculating the viral vector into embryonated chicken eggs — the same technology as the influenza vaccine. In addition to being cheap and widespread, this technique is a specialty of Butantan: the institute produces 80 million flu vaccines annually using eggs.