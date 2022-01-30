Surfer opens up about the separation of Medina and Yasmim Brunet: ‘Two years without talking to you’

THE end of Gabriel Medina’s relationship with Yasmin Brunet took care of social networks this week, including a statement from surfer Flávio Nakagima, friend of the world champion, who vented on the web. The former participant of ‘De Vacation with Ex’ claimed to have been two years without talking to Medina and that the athlete needed to ‘go through it’.

– Almost two years without talking to you. I learned a lot from you and I believe you learned from me, I have always been your fan for your work and for your person, I respected your moment and always rooted for you to be happy, we learned every day in our lives, and I knew that you needed to go through with it , to learn, come out stronger and more mature – wrote the surfer in a post that he deleted from his social networks.

– These days I dreamed of you saying you would be a father and you chose me to be your son’s godfather, strange, but every dream for me has a meaning – continued the athlete.

– I felt willing to write to you, because I know that it is a moment that you need, regardless of what has happened, I will always be willing to listen to you and help you, putting everything you have already given me. I always carry that word with me “gratitude” and I hope you also have it for the people who like you, because in life everything is fleeting, dating, couples, women, but real friends are for life – added Flávio Nakagima.