Tadeu asks Naiara for ‘delicacy’ in competition

Tadeu Schmidt made a joke with Naiara Azevedo during the explanation of the angel test this afternoon. The presenter of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) referred to a meme of the singer that rocked on social networks after the leader’s test played on Thursday.

When the sertanejo asked until what day the monsters would need to carry out the punishment, Tadeu stated that “she would know when the time was right”. And he advised: “Delicacy in the test, huh, Naiara. You won’t do what you did with the cheese!”

During the competition sponsored by a food company, the brothers had to run to complete a giant sandwich. When it came time to fit the slice that represented the cheese, Naiara couldn’t fit her piece right, and had to punch it with both arms.

The singer ended up losing the race, which was won by Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby. Silvio Santos’ grandson ended up with the leader position, while Scooby was excluded from this Saturday’s angel race.