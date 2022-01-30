Techland reveals Dying Light 2 gameplay on PS4

Techland showed how it is running Dying Light 2: Stay Human on PS4 and PS4 Pro. In addition to them, the video also revealed the performance on Microsoft’s “old-gen” consoles and, it seems, the results will be good in all these platforms.

On PS4, you can see that the resolutions are lower compared to the PS5 – obviously – with a locked frame rate per second of 30. Still, the overall game experience shouldn’t be an issue.

Dying Light 2 gameplay on PS4 will also have news

Recently, the developer shared the game’s post-launch content plans. The company will provide two storyline DLCs, more world events, weapon and equipment additions.

Anyone who purchases the PlayStation 4 version of the game can perform the free upgrade on the PlayStation 5, it will only be necessary to insert the disc into the console or download directly from the PS Store, without bureaucracy.

Ultimately, platinum hunters will have a long job. Exophase revealed that Dying Light 2: Stay Human has a list of 58 trophies. Apparently, these are not complicated achievements, but they will require a good amount of playing time.

Looking forward to the release of Techland’s new title? Enjoy a 13% discount on pre-ordering the game on Amazon by clicking here.