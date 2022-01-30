Tension on Ukraine’s border with Russia increases | National Journal

The movement of Russian troops in the border region with Ukraine intensified this Saturday (29). Special envoys Pedro Vedova, Igor Arroyo and Ernani Lemos show how the population of the east of the country has long lived with a growing climate of tension.

Life has changed little since the conflict began. It’s been eight years, and the East has been forgotten.

The village collapsed on both sides of the front. But one couple is still standing. Kateryna wonders where they would go: “Who needs two old men?”.

She thinks it can’t get any worse, she’s lost faith in governments. The woman in the portrait has much better memories. Today’s Kateryna retains the memory of the explosion: the bomb fell 15 meters from the pantry. The husband thinks someone has to talk to “this Putin” so he doesn’t invade Ukraine. He wonders, “Why an invasion if we don’t have anything for him to take?”

The Russian government reportedly increased the blood bank and sent medical supplies to soldiers on the border with Russia. Ukraine. Now, electricity, water and heating supplies barely reach some breakaway areas.

A resident thanks him for still having some firewood in the city where he was born. Rotislav is depressed, he thinks he will be crushed in the crossfire. The Ukrainian army is stationed a kilometer away.

A lady shows the visible marks of war. Tatiana lives alone with the cat. She said that “every second Ukraine is dying, and everyone wants peace”. Tatiana thinks that not even if they explained, they would understand what it’s like to live under attack. She no longer believes in Western promises, she thinks they lie, say one thing and do another.

In capital Kiev, there are also no great hopes for international diplomacy. A man recognizes the West’s help, but thinks the help has come too late. Now he prefers to believe in Russian common sense.