Tevez at Corinthians, Inter hat at Palmeiras, Jorge Jesus’ new club; the rumors of the day

TEVEZ IN CORINTHIANS?

Champion of the Brazilian Championship in 2005, Carlitos Tevez wants to return to Corinthians to play a farewell game.

“I would like to close this chapter with a press conference, and then go through Corinthians, Juventus and City to play a game, and obviously Boca Juniors to say goodbye as I dreamed,” said Tevez.

CORINTHIANS STILL WANTS CAVANI

“Corinthians will wait until the middle of the year for Cavani. Whoever thought that the novel Cavani no Corinthians ended, was wrong. I repeat, a very big manager, from the first level of Corinthians, assured me that Cavani’s name remains on the club’s agenda. Couldn’t hire him now, beauty. Corinthians will wait until the middle of the year, without United’s participation because Cavani will own his own pass”, said journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel.

BALL MARKET: INTER WANTS TO GIVE HAT TO PALMEIRAS

According to information from Globoesporte, Palmeiras won another competitor in the negotiation for the athlete Taty Castellanos, which is Internacional. Colorado awaits a definition from another MLS player, Los Angeles FC forward Brian Rodríguez.

ATHLETICO WANTS EX-SÃO PAULO DOUBLE

Pablo and Vitor Bueno no longer have a link with São Paulo. The two players terminated with Tricolor and are free on the market. But the fate of the two athletes may cross again. Athletico Paranaense is interested in signing the two.

JORGE JESUS ​​CAN GO TO TEAM ARAB

Jorge Jesus may soon return to active duty. According to information from the newspaper Record, the professional received a proposal from football in Saudi Arabia.

The outlet also reports that the coach is “inclined” to accept the challenge. It is worth noting that Jorge Jesus has already worked in the Arab country.

