The most powerful telescope in the universe arrives in space

Anyone who has taken a long trip knows that reaching the destination safely is just the beginning of the adventure. The same happens with one of the main promises of science: the James Webb Space Telescope. After traveling 1.5 million kilometers and assuming the designated position, the equipment will finally be able to view the beauties of the cosmos. The goal is for it to accomplish what its predecessor, the Hubble, was not able to do: reveal information about the origin of the universe. The concept of light-years may seem abstract to laypeople, but through it it will be possible to “go back in time” and analyze the light of celestial bodies that reaches us – thus allowing a retrospective study. Equipped with a primary mirror measuring 6.5 meters in diameter, the large infrared sensor complex will capture ancient galaxies and generate images for research and contemplation.

Compared to the universe, the location of this giant camera isn’t even that far away: it’s just beyond the moon, in a small pocket of stability where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth come together. From this outpost, called the “Second Lagrange Point” or L2 orbit, James Webb will focus its lens on outer space.

It was a real Christmas present for science: launched on December 25, its journey was followed with apprehension, due to the great complexity of the operation. The $10 billion project, however, successfully passed the first phase, system setup. Earlier this month, James Webb “spread the wings: the flaps of his heat shield were unfolded and the mirrors, along with other instruments, were deployed as planned – an absolutely remarkable feat given the originality of its design and engineering. Before it left Earth, NASA claimed it feared failures in up to 300 items — but none of them ever happened. “We are one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe,” Bill Nelson, administrator of the US space agency, said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the summer, when we’ll see your first glimpses of the universe,” he said.

James Webb is named after a former NASA administrator who oversaw the “Apollo” program, the legendary missions that led man to walk the lunar surface. The new machine is three times bigger and seven times more sensitive than Hubble, which completed 32 years in Earth orbit. If all goes well, Webb will have the ability to map the galaxy’s first stars, which shone about 13.7 billion years ago.

The success of this mission did not come overnight. It took more than 25 years of calculations and engineering challenges that, over time, came up against errors and budget overruns. The telescope was taken into space by the European rocket “Ariane”. To get an idea of ​​the complexity of the maneuver that put him in the right position, five layers of ultra-thin plastic, similar to aluminum foil, were stretched remotely until they reached the size of a tennis court. . The 18 gold-plated mirrors were then integrated with powerful infrared sensors.

But is there too much optimism? After all, when Hubble launched in 1990, there was the same excitement, but a mistake in the position of the mirrors was a source of embarrassment for NASA. The images that reached the planet were blurred and the famous Hubble records took years to be seen clearly. It took, for example, a trip to the telescope to fix the problem.

This time, however, the space agency anticipated: the mirrors are correct and the expectation is that the images begin to arrive from June, the summer period in the Northern Hemisphere. This is after James Webb has completed his initial tasks, before starting the experiments themselves: a series of tests and calibration of the instruments.

It is not the purpose of the mission, but there is hope that some of the future images may help to elucidate an essential question for the human race: is there life beyond Earth after all? The researchers intend to abuse the powerful sensors to scan the surface of planets and, who knows, even photograph particles and molecules that could indicate some indication of organic chemical activity – in other words, life. It is also possible that the new equipment could open up frontiers for an eventual colonization of space, allowing scientists to discover celestial bodies more conducive to being inhabited. The only disappointment with Hubble is that the telescope must be in use for less time, thanks to its sensitive location. It should only work for a decade, with a possible extended period if improvements are successful over the years. The knowledge that will be generated from your lens, however, will be eternal.