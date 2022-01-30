‘The Voice +’: Fafá de Belém bets on an all white look and Brown rocks the mix of prints; Check out the premiere looks! | 2022

Attention to The Voice + catwalk! 👏 The edition for talents over 60 years old premieres its second season soon and has a lot of news! 🤩

The new technicians Fafá de Belém and Toni Garrido, in addition to Carlinhos Brown, who inaugurates his chair in this version of the reality, team up with Ludmilla to stir up the music competition. 🎤 Also, we have Andre Marques in charge of the program and the debut of Thais Fersoza as a behind-the-scenes presenter.

Check out the looks from the first episode, in detail!

Carlinhos Brown on 'The Voice +' — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

Carlinhos Brown bets on different patterns for AR-RA-SAR in his season debut! Special detail for the technician’s green sandal and his necklaces, which are always one style!

Fafá de Belém at the premiere of 'The Voice +' — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

In contrast, Fafá de Belém chose an all-white look for her first show. It was from here that they asked for a very elaborate production in the all white? Fashionista queen does it like this!

Ludmilla on 'The Voice +' — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

Ludmilla, our veteran of The Voice +, opted for a look modern and laid-back, with a black jacket and boots matching the print on her turtleneck blouse. As Lud already says: “Here is just beautiful work!”

Toni Garrido at the premiere of 'The Voice +' — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

Toni Garrido, lead singer of Black city and the newest member of the Voice family, came divine in a black suit with a blue dress shirt. Full of style!

Thais Fersoza at the premiere of 'The Voice +' — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

Thais Fersoza, our dear behind-the-scenes presenter, chose a purple jumpsuit and composed her outfit with a white buckle belt. vintage and bold. Wonderful!

Andre Marques at the premiere of 'The Voice +' 2022 — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

Who also bet on the suit for the first program of the season was the presenter Andre Marques, who opted for a look all black and delivered charisma and elegance.

Watch Season 2 Calls 🎬