These are some groups of people who shouldn’t eat too many eggs.

It is undeniable that the egg It is one of the most nutritious foods known. This is because the ingredient offers large amounts of minerals, vitamins (mainly those of the B complex), in addition to being an excellent source of protein.

However, the mantra that “everything in excess is bad” also applies to the egg. According to the Meganoticias portal (in Spanish) there are some groups of people who do not have ideal health conditions to consume this food on a regular basis.

People who can’t consume too much egg

We can start by citing the people with egg allergy. Generally, this characteristic is more common among children and is usually diagnosed even before adolescence.

Among the most common allergic reactions are diarrhea, vomiting, skin rashes, eye inflammation and nasal congestion. However, in more severe cases, anaphylactic shock is possible, considered the most serious form of hypersensitivity reaction (allergy). In this case, urgent medical attention is required.

Who should also stay away from excessive consumption of food are people with high cholesterol. In this case, egg consumption is contraindicated for those whose blood fat levels are above normal. Therefore, it is essential to go to the doctor so that he can recommend the best diet for each case.

Finally, those who should also consume a small amount of eggs are people with cardiovascular disease, mainly caused by high levels of “bad cholesterol” in the body. Those who have this health problem should be aware of the consumption of food.