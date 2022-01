The Canadian capital is the scene of protest against sanitary measures related to Covid-19 this Saturday (29). The mobilization began to be called to demand the end of the mandatory complete vaccination against the coronavirus for truck drivers who make transnational routes, but gained the support of protesters not linked to the logistics sector as convoys of trucks started the trip to Ottawa, still during the week. According to local security authorities, the number of participants is expected to reach 10,000 by the end of the day.

Protesters opposed to other measures taken by the Canadian government to combat the pandemic also joined the act, which takes place in front of the country’s three Parliament buildings. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been removed from his official residence for security reasons, according to the CBC; his whereabouts have not been reported. In recent statements, Trudeau classified the group that was mobilizing against the mandatory vaccine for freight transporters as a “small marginal minority”.

The act takes place in a peaceful way, but the great mobilization raised an alert in public security and the city had reinforced policing. Despite minimizing the possibility of violence on the part of the protesters, the chief of the Ottawa Police Service, Peter Sloly, did not rule out the risk of action by “lone wolves” or demonstrations parallel to the central cause, according to information from The New York. Teams.

The Canadian government started to require a vaccination passport from truck drivers who make routes between the country and the United States on January 15th. A week later, on January 22, the US also made it mandatory for transport workers who cross its borders by land.