Three PIS/Pasep payments may be withdrawn by the worker; know if you are entitled

three payments from PIS/Pasep are released to workers. Two of them refer to the salary bonus, which will be paid from February [calendário oficial pode ser conferido abaixo], while the third is from PIS/Pasep Fund quotas.

salary allowance

Granted by the Federal Government, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a worker’s right. Through it, employees who meet the necessary requirements can withdraw up to a minimum wage.

Thus, those who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year are entitled to receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Have earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

In February, two withdrawals of the salary bonus will be available: one referring to the base year 2020, which was postponed to 2022 and which can reach up to R$ 1,212 – current value of the minimum wage – and the other referring to the base year 2019, in that 320,000 workers failed to withdraw at the time and will again have the opportunity to withdraw.

In all, BRL 208 million was released by the Federal Government for workers who forgot to receive the benefit in 2019.

Table of PIS 2022 and Pasep base year 2020



The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212 [confira abaixo a tabela de valores atualizada].

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100, in 2021) and varies according to the time the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep Calendar

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

PIS/Pasep Fund



The shares in the PIS/Pasep Fund, in turn, are already released for withdrawal. About 10 million workers can withdraw the amount that reaches R$ 23 billion.

Despite being different, many people confuse the PIS/Pasep salary allowance with the PIS/Pasep Fund.

This is because while the salary bonus is paid annually, the PIS/Pasep quotas are paid once in a lifetime. They are intended for workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988.

In the latter, in the event of the worker’s death, the heirs can carry out the withdrawal. To find out if you are entitled to the PIS/Pasep Fund, it is necessary to contact Caixa Econômica Federal or Banco do Brasil.

With information from G1