Tiago Abravanel reveals Rodrigo as the first voting option

Rodrigo is the angel of the week on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), and his power is already shaking the house’s structures. In the fourth lollipop, Tiago Abravanel talked about how the decisions that the brother will make regarding immunity will affect the game.

The actor told the commercial manager that “everything will change in the game according to your attitude”. Rodrigo said that, as a leader, Tiago also has good control over strategies.

“I’m your first choice [de indicação para o paredão]? You can talk”, said the popcorn.

“You are one of my options”, replied the grandson of Silvio Santos. After Rodrigo presses for an answer, he admits. “For now it’s [a primeira opção]”.

“I know, but it’s the game, no problem,” he said. Rodrigo, however, threatened, still under the illusion that there will be a counter-coup for the leader’s nominee to the wall: “But know that there is a counter-coup…”

Tiago stated that he is aware of the possibility of his colleague pulling one of his allies, such as Douglas and Arthur, to the wall. He also explained his reason for nominating Rodrigo.

“I think Big Brother is about game and relationships and I think maybe you haven’t been able to release your relationships to live the game and relationships,” he detailed.

The commercial manager acknowledged that he still hasn’t managed to balance the two, but that he has greater proximity to other people in the lollipop room.

“The fact that you think more about the game makes you know people less,” warned Tiago. “You turned focus [de votação] because you allowed yourself to be focus.”

Rodrigo explained that he feels that others don’t like him inside the house.

I will not relate just to not have a vote. I can’t relate when I see that I don’t fit in with a group. I can’t be nice to anyone I don’t think will be nice to me. I’m a guy who takes time to get close to people. Rodrigo Mussi

The conversation then evolved into a discussion of the relationship between the two. The actor mentioned a conversation he had with his colleague in the first week, in which Rodrigo talked about his complicated relationship with his father.

Maybe if we had talked, you wouldn’t be my vote choice. If we had changed more and understood that the shell is not just the player… And I know it is, because on the second day we sat outside and you told me things about your life and how you feel inside life, you know? So, like, it’s shit, it’s a game, and I already told you it’s a place where I feel… Maybe 24 hours my decision will change. Tiago Abravanel

The conversation ended with a hug and a kiss on the cheek between the brothers.