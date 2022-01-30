Tiago tells Linn that Natalia is his second choice to vote

The leader of the week, Tiago Abravanel, called Linn da Quebrada to vent about his nomination possibilities on the second wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The presenter revealed that Natalia is his second voting option, and earlier, he told Rodrigo Mussi that he was his first option.

“You had no connection with her?” Lina asked. “She doesn’t allow herself to be vulnerable. It’s not a defect, it’s a non-access that sounds unreal, you know? It’s a very Luciano-like place,” Tiago explained. “I think she has a thing .. We are very close ..”, Lina said when she was interrupted by Tiago: “That’s why I came to talk to you ..”, she said. “But I’m not going to say anything,” said the singer, laughing.

Silvio Santos’ grandson said he intends to speak with Natalia. “I want to talk so it’s not a surprise. I’m going to say, ‘You’re not my vote choice, but depending on what happens to the angel, you end up becoming my vote choice,'” he revealed.

“Oh guys, I don’t want this angel to be autoimmune. More so she doesn’t go to the wall again. She already thinks she’s going around the house, there’s that possibility too. Jessi also keeps thinking that Jessi can go herself.. “, analyzed Lina. “I think she [Natália] has more chances”, opined Tiago.

The singer guided her friend to talk to Nat at the right time. “I think you have to keep your heart as calm as possible. You’re having an attitude.. of talking, of wanting to talk,” Linn said. “Yes, but my first option is Rodrigo. Altogether, he is the person who least managed to connect with the house in the sense of relationships that go beyond the game”, observed Tiago.

“I told him that”, he added, remembering the conversation he had earlier with the commercial manager.