Tiggo 7 Pro faces VW Taos in R$ 200 thousand SUV duel

Midsize SUVs are at the “crest of the wave”, with growing sales and many newcomers. This time, Car Journal puts in dispute two models launched in 2021. Volkswagen Taos Highline, the high-end configuration of the SUV made in Argentina, faces the recently launched Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, which arrived in December mounted in Anápolis (GO).

In both recipes, great internal space, a lot of trunk volume and a very flashy look. But to put one of these medium SUVs in the garage, it is necessary to have R$ 200 thousand left in the account. After all, new readjustments happened across the industry in early 2022.

Representing the new generation of the Tiggo 7, the model has no options and costs R$ 189,990. The Taos Highline starts at R$200,640, but, as usual at Volkswagen, goes to R$208,140 with optional packages. In practice, the Tiggo 7 Pro has a very aggressive cost/benefit ratio, as is typical of Caoa Chery. In summary, it costs R$10,650 less and offers more content.

Recent readjustments have given Taos an extra handicap. In addition to being more expensive, it lost the limit for exemption from IPI – which can make a difference when signing the check. Volkswagen offers three3 years warranty and 50-month financing. But Caoa truncates the offer. give the same three-year warranty and a period of up to 60 months. VW’s pocket-friendly trump card is the first three revisions in the range.

BIG AND FLASHING

Volkswagen’s main launch of 2021, the Taos is, visually, everything that the Brazilian has always looked for in the Passat sedan. Look with a stocky grille, side muscles, big sporty wheels and imposing rear. But all this in restrained colors, typical of a model to please a more conservative audience. Its biggest draw is the last bar of the front grille, which has an LED strip. It extends the headlights, in the new signature of Volkswagen’s visual identity, that draws a lot of attention.

The newcomer Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro replaces the Tiggo 7 TXS, bringing more power and more space. The only problem is that, with the change, it lost the flex engine. Visually, the Tiggo has a front that looks taller., with a very flashy and futuristic grille emphasizing the main optical set in LED. The arrows are directional, as in Audi and Jeep, and the integral lantern gives its show when lit. Reminds me too much big American models.

In terms of dimensions, the VW Taos is 4.46 meters long, with a good wheelbase of 2.68 m, again evoking the Passat. The new Tiggo 7 brings, respectively, 4.50 m and 2.67 m. At the tip of the pencil, the Tiggo is 4 centimeters larger than the Taos, but the Taos is 1 cm more spacious. The two mid-sized SUVs tie in width, with 1.87 m, not counting mirrors. While the Taos has a greater headroom, the Tiggo ends up being taller overall, at 1.70 m. In terms of luggage capacity, an advantage for the Volkswagen, which carries 23 liters more: 498 against 475 liters.

HIGH STANDARD CABIN

The two midsize SUVs summoned here they are well equipped as standard. Very even, both in comfort and in the appearance of luxury and safety. It is worth paying attention to the finish pattern, with smooth and rubbery surfaces. Both have large screens for the car’s entertainment center and adjustments, with USB connections serving both rows of seats.

Six airbags, stability and traction controls, ramp assist, Isofix hooks. All this is standard in this segment, but the Caoa Chery model takes advantage of not having options. In addition, it facilitates access to the trunk, with the automated lid. On the Volkswagen, you have to force up the lid, which will suck if you’re carrying a lot of bags.

In addition, the body color is paid separately (R$ 595 to R$ 1,410), if not Mystic black (pearlized). It is the only one at no additional cost. The panoramic roof is also an extra, for R$ 6,090, in total, this optional account increases the value by R$ 7,500. Here, I remember again that Tiggo comes complete from the factory, in a single version.

Both midsize SUVs use LEDs to illuminate the cabin, with good effect when running at night. Caoa Chery, however, worked more boldly in the finalization of its SUV, which seems to be of a higher level. This impression is given both in the choice of materials (rubber, topstitched leather and metallic friezes); as well as in the optimal configuration of practical items, such as the instrument panel, larger on the Tiggo, or the joystick exchange.

SAFETY IN ACTION

Volkswagen has a uniform active safety package in its product range. And this is no different when we talk about a model of more than R$ 200 thousand – for better or for worse. THE Taos has adaptive cruise control (ACC) with forward collision alert and automatic braking, which also sees pedestrians. In addition, it has a good reversing camera system, blind spot sensor, driver fatigue detector, electric, heated and folding mirrors, active parking assistant including reverse and electric parking brake.

In turn, Tiggo complements this with an advanced blind spot system. It even issues warnings to passengers, telling them if they can open the door or not.. There is also a rear traffic and collision sensor and the camera system works together, forming a 360 degree field, with SUV body emulation, as if you were watching the vehicle itself in a video game. It sounds silly, but it’s very useful in garage maneuvers.

Again, these are typical extras of more expensive models, such as those from BMW, for example. What is missing from Tiggo and Taos? The lane keeping assistant, something quite important for such large models, but which are inexplicably left out of the list. In the case of Tiggo, forget about automatic emergency braking and ACC. The company promises to include from the next line update, until the end of this year.

how are you

In this new generation, the Tiggo 7 inherits the Tiggo 8’s engine. 187 horsepower and 28 m.kgf of torque, which replaced the 150 hp 1.5-liter turboflex from the Tiggo 7 TXS. The novelty is stronger than that of the Volkswagen, with 37 hp of power and 2.5 kg of torque advantage. But it also consumes more.