Declaring the Income Tax (IR) is an annual commitment of many workers. However, not everyone is required to do so. It is necessary to pay the tax who received more than R$ 28,559.70 during the year 2021. In short, the declaration needs to be made within the deadline that the Federal Revenue gives.

The deadline to file the income tax return is between the months of March and April. In short, whoever declares first has faster access to the Income Tax refund. As always, many taxpayers have doubts about the declaration, including the deadlines and values. To help with the IR declaration, the sooner the taxpayer organizes himself, the better.

Tips for those who should file income tax in 2022

Throughout the year, the ideal is to separate income reports, receipts for medical expenses, financial investments and other transactions. To improve the declaration process, taxpayers can download the declaration generator program, which is available on the IRS website. This way, taxpayers can organize themselves with more time.

The organization of the Income Tax declaration is a way to avoid falling into the fine mesh, due to errors in the information. Or even, due to the lack of data during the declaration. In this way, those who fall into the fine mesh can pay fines and other amounts above what would be necessary to comply with the tax obligation with the Federal Revenue.

For those who have difficulty making the income tax declaration, the ideal is to seek the help of a specialist. And so, the sooner you seek the help of accountants, the greater the chances of complying with all the deadlines and documentation necessary for the IR declaration.

