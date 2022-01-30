Today is the payday for the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 and a gas voucher of R$ 52

The month of January ends with the payment of two long-awaited benefits by Brazilians. It is the portion of Brazil aid and also the gas voucher. In the case of Auxílio, the minimum amount that falls into the account today is R$ 400. The gas voucher is R$ 52.

Payment is made through Caixa Econômica Federal. This Friday, families with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 9 will receive Auxílio Brasil.

Brazil aid and gas voucher

According to the federal government, Auxílio Brasil follows the same payment schedule as the old Bolsa Família. That is, it is always in the last 10 days of each month.

The gas voucher is a benefit paid every two months and corresponds to 50% of the value of a 13-kilogram cylinder. Thus, the final value takes into account the national average for cooking gas.

In the case of Auxílio Brasil, no family can receive less than R$ 400. In this first month of the year alone, the federal government managed to include another 3 million families in the benefit. In addition to zeroing the queue.

The federal government’s forecast is that, this month alone, more than R$ 7 billion will be allocated to the program. To find out about the payment, families can make the query through the Auxílio Brasil app or also from Caixa Tem.

The gas voucher is paid today to families who also have a NIS ending in 9 and are registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). The program was created to help families purchase gas cylinders, which saw large price increases throughout 2021.

According to the government, the forecast is that the gas voucher will last for the next 5 years. In addition, the payment of 50% of the value of the cylinder is made every two months as a form of assistance.