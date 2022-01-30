Today’s Lotofácil 2435 Result, Saturday (29/01/22)

The prize for the ticket that has the result of Lotofácil 2435 is R$ 1.5 million. photo: file

Caixa will draw the result of the Lotofácil contest 2435 starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time) this Saturday, January 29. By hitting the 15 tens players can win today’s prize which is estimated at R$ 1.5 million.

Today’s Lotofácil 2435 Result

Check out the numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil 2435: 02-04-05-06-07-10-11-12-13-15-16-19-20-21-22.

How does the Lotofácil prize work?

The Loto prize works as follows: matching 11 to 15 scores of today’s Lotofácil 2435 result. Therefore, all bettors who can guess 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers will win an amount in the modality.

In the three smallest bands, fixed amounts are paid: R$5 for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits. After deducting fixed prizes, 13% goes to 14-number matchers and 62% to 15-number matchers.

What happens if I have more than one winner? If more than one bet hits the complete Lotofácil 2435 result, the main prize will be shared equally between the parties. But, if no one wins in any prize range, the value accumulates for the next contest in the range of 15 hits.

How to receive the lottery prize?

In lottery houses, players can also receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. Larger amounts will only be paid at Caixa bank branches.

Online betting winnings can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2435, to withdraw the amount.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

