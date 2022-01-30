Tourist is shot dead after reversing and overturning the car to try to escape robbers on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

A 26 year old tourist was shot to death after reversing the car to escape a robbery in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, on Saturday night (29). After being hit by gunshots, the man still flipped the car. His wife and a friend, who were also in the vehicle, managed to escape with their lives. So far, no one has been arrested.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The tourist was identified as Luigi Giacomazzi, resident of Jundiaí (SP). He was driving a car accompanied by his wife and a friend on Rua da Praça, around 11 pm, when a black vehicle stopped in front of him and blocked the way.

A criminal got out of the car and pointed a gun in Luigi’s direction. Frightened by the aggressive approach, the tourist tried to flee by reversing the vehicle. As a result, the robber shot at the victims several times. Luigi was hit by two bullets, one in the back of his head. Even unconscious, he continued in the direction of the vehicle, which overturned. The two armed criminals then fled the scene.

2 of 2 Crime happened on Rua da Praça in Guarujá, SP — Photo: Matheus Croce/g1 Crime happened on Rua da Praça in Guarujá, SP — Photo: Matheus Croce/g1

Luigi’s 31-year-old wife told authorities that she got out of the vehicle but, due to the shock, does not remember whether she jumped or was thrown from the car. Then she ran to her husband’s vehicle and found him lifeless. The couple’s friend was not injured.

The wife called the Military Police and the Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU), which found the boy’s death. The woman was taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Enseada, where she received medical care. She went to the capital of São Paulo to be admitted to a private hospital.

The case was registered as qualified robbery at the Guarujá Headquarters Police Station. Teams of experts from the Deinter-6 Homicide Police Station were called and are investigating the case. The tourist’s body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Praia Grande. So far, no one has been arrested.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the car used by the criminals was stolen minutes earlier on the corner of Romão Salgado and Dom Pedro streets, in Vila Júlia. The owner of the vehicle, a resident of Alagoas, told the police that he was walking along the coast of São Paulo when, when he reduced speed due to puddles of water, he was surprised by two men.

The armed criminals threw themselves in front of the vehicle and ordered everyone to disembark. The three occupants got out and the suspects fled at high speed with the vehicle.