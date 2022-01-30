Turnout exceeded 45% by 4pm

It’s a somewhat surrealist campaign. As surreal as the act that dissolved Parliament and brought forward elections, in a potential pandemic peak, to January 30th. In short, a rushed campaign, reduced to short televised debates, with a critical inequality in the public projection of the various candidacies by the media, with few people on the streets and with health restrictions on fundamental freedoms.

I recalled the elections for the Constituent Assembly in 1975, considered the first free electoral act, after the authoritarianism of the Estado Novo. A “free” act, yes, but not much: i) newspapers were banned and parties of the right and center-right were outlawed or prevented from running; ii) CDS and PSD rallies were boycotted; iii) RTP and the press were taken over by a sectarian left; iv) and the MFA imposed a pact on the parties for the making of the Constitution and anticipated, before the election, that the only possible course was socialism.

It would be an exaggeration to compare the 1975 elections with those of 2022: today we live in democracy; the military heed political power; parties, from the radical right to the extreme left, exercise their political action; and there is freedom of expression and of the press. However, there remains an empirical feeling that this campaign prevails, in a mitigated way, a aggiornamento postmodernist analysis of some of the dysfunctions and manipulative tics of the Constituent Assembly in 1975, shaping a ritual and semi-competitive election. Let’s see why.

Television directing and committed political commentary. Firstly, the elections in 2022 are being held in a state of public calamity, with some limitations on freedom of assembly and in the context of a collective psychosis of social and political confinement. Psychosis fueled by three television channels that, for more than a year, have been selling pandemic fear and occupy 60% of TV news with the theme of covid-19.

It will thus be an almost “lunar” election that, except for a few dinners and street parties, will have few people, adding to the unforgivable uncertainties about early voting and the in-person vote of those confined by illness. The risk of enormous abstention, generated by these factors, tends to favor the status quo and distorting the electoral preferences of many citizens, demobilized by restrictions, electoral fatigue and the idea that the election will solve nothing. Could it be that the most illustrious and indisputable expert in “political scenarios”, as Fernando Lima recalled in this newspaper, did not consider this scenario when dissolving Parliament?

Second, political action centered on short pre-campaign debates between TV leaders who, with few exceptions, were poor and unenlightening, oscillating between boxing matches that poked at topics of no interest to the country and “conversations in family” soporifics where banalities were consensual.

Thirdly, everything would still be tolerable if the three generalist televisions and some cable TVs had not tacitly agreed to filter the debates, either with intrusive and partial pivots, or through the use and abuse of a cartel of commentators raised as judges. . Often, after a debate, I’ve heard and read inset commentators giving wild notes and making sectarian assessments, leaving the feeling that they were witnessing a different debate. Anyone who doesn’t watch a debate and then collects the comments of the commentators, whose stage time is much longer than the 25 minutes of the debate they comment on, will have a disfigured idea of ​​what happened. In addition, very reliable polls such as those of Católica, which, in the past, gave dozens of points in favor of Medina over Coins and an absolute majority of the PS in the elections in the Azores. For all this, a cheap manipulation perfume is in the air.

From the bisectrix extracted from the comments to the debates, Rui Rio was treated with intellectual disdain until the confrontation with António Costa and the presentation of the PSD program in fiscal matters; Ventura was demonized and “lost” all debates, even before they started; and Rodrigues dos Santos was treated with the condescension reserved for children. At the same time, Rui Tavares, who for a long time has been desperately begging, but in vain, for a seat as a deputy, was taken on a litter and manufactured by television like the hype of debates, despite his ridiculous and unfeasible proposals for the universal base income and the international humanitarian.