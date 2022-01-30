UK plans ‘military scheme’ in the face of Russian ‘hostility’ – News

Britain will offer to NATO this week to contribute to a “grand military scheme” to “strengthen Europe’s borders” in the face of “hostility” from Russia, the British government said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present “the greatest possible offer” to add British Army fighter jets, warships and “military experts” to Atlantic Alliance operations, a Downing Street statement detailed.

“I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy to Europe next week to ensure that we are ready to support our NATO allies by land, sea and air,” Johnson said.

British government officials will travel to Brussels in the coming days to finalize with NATO partners the details of the “possible deployment” of troops, Downing Street said, while the cabinet will discuss the “military options” on the table on Monday. ).

If Russian President Vladimir Putin “chooses a path of bloodshed and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe”, but “Ukraine must be free to decide its future”, Johnson argued.

London’s plans include doubling the number of troops currently stationed in the region and sending more “defensive weaponry” to Ukraine. The UK currently has over 900 troops in Estonia, over 100 in Ukraine and 150 in Poland. The new resources now provided by the British military should serve to “strengthen NATO’s defences” and “sustain support for the Nordic and Baltic partners”, the government described.

“This package will send a clear message to the Kremlin: we will not tolerate destabilizing activities and will always stand by our NATO allies to face Russian hostility,” he added.

Johnson plans to speak with Putin by phone in the coming days and also plans to pay a visit to the region, details of which have yet to be announced.