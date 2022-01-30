UK to propose ‘major military deployment’ to NATO in Europe | World

The United Kingdom is preparing to propose to NATO an “important” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and planes in Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday (29), to respond to the increase in “hostility”. Russian” against Ukraine.

The offer, to be made to NATO commanders next week, would be that the British government would double the contingent of about 1,150 British troops currently stationed in eastern European countries and send “defensive weapons” to Estonia, its official said. cabinet.

“This set of measures will send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will not tolerate its destabilizing activity and will always stand by our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility,” Johnson said in a statement published this evening.

“I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy in Europe next week, ensuring that we are in a position to support our NATO allies by land, sea and air,” he said.

The British leader added that if Russian President Vladimir Putin opted for “bloodshed and destruction” in Ukraine, it would be “a tragedy for Europe”.

“Ukraine must be free to choose its future,” he added.

Johnson, who has experienced strong political pressure in his country in recent weeks after a series of scandals, said on Friday that he would speak with Putin in the coming days to ask him to de-escalate Ukraine.

In the meantime, he is expected to visit the region next week.

Relations between Russia and Westerners are at their most tense since the Cold War, after Moscow sent thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border.

The British Foreign Office is expected to announce in Parliament on Monday the strengthening of sanctions on Russia, which would affect its strategic and financial interests.

British officials will be sent to Brussels, the headquarters of NATO, to work out the details of the military offer after ministers address the different options on Monday.

British Defense Chief of Staff Tony Radakin and the Armed Forces Commander will brief the cabinet on the situation in Ukraine the following day.

The possible deployment of planes, warships and military experts, as well as troops and weapons, will bolster NATO’s defenses and “strengthen UK support for its Nordic and Baltic partners,” according to Johnson’s office.

Britain has more than 900 military personnel in Estonia and more than 100 are currently in Ukraine as part of a training mission that began in 2015.

A light cavalry squadron of about 150 is also deployed in Poland.

Downing Street said the warship HMS Prince of Wales, which is currently in the northern part of the European Arctic region, heading NATO’s high-availability maritime force, is ready “to move in (a matter of) hours if the tensions rise”.

On the diplomatic front, British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace are preparing to visit Moscow in the coming days to speak with their counterparts, he added.

“They will be asked to improve relations with the government of President Putin and facilitate a de-escalation,” Johnson’s office said.