From Monday to Friday, Mykhaylo is a lawyer, Alexander is an IT programmer and Konstantin is a freelancer in online advertising. On Saturday, the three gathered at an abandoned construction site on the outskirts of Kiev to train as Ukrainian army reservists, ready to be called up in the event of war with neighboring Russia.







Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko / Reuters

Nervous about the threat of some 120,000 Russian troops massed near the border, Ukraine’s government launched a new territorial defense force this year, and it wants to muster a corps of up to 130,000 reservists.

While they may have little chance against the better equipped and trained professional Russian army, reservists can be used to protect civilian sites in the Ukrainian capital in the event of an invasion.

Saturday’s training brought together about 70 residents, some with full infantry gear including hunting rifles and with combat experience from when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and later supported rebels fighting government troops in eastern India. Ukraine. Others in sneakers and casual sportswear were given mock wooden rifles.

“I’m worried,” said Konstantin Sevchuk, the 43-year-old freelancer who said he has so far avoided any contact with the military after serving a year in the eastern Donbass region in 2014/15 during Ukraine’s general mobilization. “This really doesn’t fit in my life, I really didn’t want to. But now the situation is such that it’s necessary.”

Although IT programmer Alexander participated in the 2013/14 pro-democracy mass protests in Kiev, he said he did not feel ready to fight when Moscow reacted to the overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Russian president by annexing Crimea.

“I’m now in my 30s and it’s time to get together,” he said, his face covered by a blue scarf. “It’s better to go in now than when it’s too late. I want to be prepared.”

Breathing heavily after getting up and falling to the snow-covered ground several times with his heavy gear, Mykhaylo, 39, was excited to go fight. “My inclination for the craft of war was there long before the war. Now it makes perfect sense to do so,” he said during demonstration exercises.

While the United States has warned that military intervention is likely and imminent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said too much “panic” is hurting the economy of the country of 41 million people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West had not addressed Moscow’s key security demands in the Ukraine crisis but was ready to keep talking. Meanwhile, the West has threatened Russia with heavy economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine again.

While Moscow insists it does not want a war, it has also rejected calls to withdraw its troops, saying it can use them as it sees fit in its own territory. Putin cites the Western response as evidence that he is the target, not the instigator, of the aggression.