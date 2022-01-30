Ukrainian community in Brazil views Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia with skepticism

BELO HORIZONTE, MG (FOLHAPRESS) – President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) trip to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin in February is viewed with skepticism by the Ukrainian community in Brazil. In recent weeks, tensions between Russia and Western powers, which accuse the Kremlin of wanting to invade Ukraine, have gained strength, after a series of meetings showed that the diplomatic path, so far, has not brought much progress.











***ARCHIVE***Brasilia, DF – 01/12/2022 – This Wednesday (12) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates in the ceremony to launch Credit Lines for Aquaculture and Fisheries at Palácio do Planalto. In the morning, the President spoke about the advancement of the Omicron variant and minimized the impact of the variant in the country. In the photo, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). (PHOTO: Antonio Molina/Folhapress)





For Vitorio Sorotiuk, president of the Central Ukrainian-Brazilian Representation (RCUB), the visit will be welcome if the Brazilian leader behaves like Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, who, in Moscow, told Russian Chancellor Serguei Lavrov , that if Russia invades Ukraine there will be consequences. “What he can’t do is go on to claim that he has nothing to do with the conflict.”

The Kremlin, which has deployed more than 100,000 troops to regions close to the neighboring country, fears that Kiev will join NATO, the western military alliance, which would increase the influence of the United States and European countries on Russia’s gates. Currently, the organization is already home to the Baltic States (Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia), former republics of the Soviet Union, something Putin would also like to see reversed.

The organization linked to Ukrainians in Brazil sent a letter on the 17th to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, asking the country to take a position on the crisis. In the document, the RCUB cites Brazil’s current mandate in the United Nations Security Council and argues that it is the country’s role to “defend, in international forums, the Constitution, which preaches the self-determination of peoples, non-intervention, equality between States, the defense of peace and the peaceful solution of conflicts”.

The letter, however, according to the representation, was not answered by the Brazilian government.

A week earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, responsible for US diplomacy, warned the Brazilian foreign minister by telephone about the "need for a strong and united response" against a possible Russian offensive in Ukraine. The Itamaraty, however, adopted a moderate speech and defended the importance "of finding a solution in accordance with international law".

Felipe Orsten, president of the Ukrainian Society of Brazil, also defends a tough stance on the part of Bolsonaro. “I hope Brazil demands that Russia stop threats of aggression and respect the sovereignty of each country. If Ukraine wants to join NATO, it has that right,” he said, disregarding the military club’s rules, which veto the entry of countries with territorial disputes.

It is estimated that there are about 600,000 descendants of Ukrainians in Brazil, according to the Ukrainian-Brazilian Central Representation. Most (81%) are located in Paraná, and the others are spread across the north of Santa Catarina, in addition to Porto Alegre and São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.

Colonized from the end of the 19th century, Prudentópolis, 210 km from Curitiba, houses buildings with architecture similar to those found in Ukraine and holds events that celebrate the country’s culture, with, for example, the manufacture of pêssankas, chicken eggs and hand-painted goose.

On the 22nd, when they celebrated Ukraine’s Unification Day, the Greek-Catholic and Orthodox churches in Brazil organized prayers across the country. The campaign was supported by the CNBB (National Conference of Bishops), and the prayers were repeated in several Catholic churches. Four days later, it was Pope Francis’ turn to organize a collective prayer asking that the conflict not escalate.

Bolsonaro, however, must not fulfill the wishes of the descendants of Ukrainians in Brazil. On Thursday (27), the president, who is due to stay in Moscow from February 14 to 17, called Putin a conservative when answering a question from a supporter, curious to know if the Russian leader was “our people”. On the occasion, he also said that the visit will serve for “better understandings” and “trade relations” with Russia.

Last year, Brazil exported US$ 1.58 billion to Russia and imported US$ 5.7 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Economy. In 2015, the last full year of PT governments, the country exported US$ 2.46 billion to the Russians and imported US$ 2.2 billion.

Three days before Bolsonaro’s statement, deputy Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), for whom the conflict has nothing to do with Brazil -“We are from the continent of peace”-, said that the trip could be canceled if the situation evolves to a war. Sought after, Itamaraty and the Presidency did not respond to questions sent by Folha de S.Paulo about possible diplomatic consequences of the visit.

The chairman of the Chamber’s Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee, Deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB), stated in a note that Bolsonaro’s trip was already scheduled when tensions between global powers intensified and that Brazil’s bilateral agenda with Russia is quite extensive. “That alone would justify the continuation of the dialogue and the visit,” he said.

For Angelo Serillo, a history professor at USP and author of the book “Os Russos”, Bolsonaro will not repeat the threats made by other world leaders to Putin on the trip. “The president is not concerned with following Joe Biden’s primer; if it were from the [Donald] Trump, even would. It is not in his head the idea of ​​having to follow a politically correct path regarding the values ​​of the West and in relation to Russia.”

Serillo also defends that the meeting has more political than economic pretensions. “Since Trump was defeated, Bolsonaro has been isolated internationally. He is going to Russia to get out of this isolation.” After visiting Moscow, the Brazilian president is due to meet in Budapest with the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, who, like him and Putin, has a history of acting against the opposition and the press, in addition to defending conservative agendas, such as fighting to the so-called “gender ideology”.