understand the cancer that affects Tiago Leifert’s daughter

Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin revealed today (29) that Lua, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, has a rare eye cancer, called retinoblastoma. The announcement was made through a video on Instagram, which can be seen below.

Retinoblastoma is a type of cancer that affects retinal cells primarily in children under 5 years of age, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA). It is worth remembering that the retina is a thin layer of tissue that is located at the back of the eyes. It is in this structure where cells transform light into electrical impulses to the brain via the optic nerve.

Also, the tumor is malignant and can affect one or both eyes. Most patients have the disease in only one eye, and in 60% of them there is no hereditary link and in another 15% yes. The case of bilateral tumor (which is the same as the Moon) affects 25% of patients and is always hereditary, according to the MSD Manual.

The couple took their daughter to the ophthalmologist after noticing that the child’s eyes had irregular movements and a white reflection, called leukocoria and is similar to the brightness present in a cat’s eyes at night. The parents also observed that she positioned her head to the side to see them.

Other symptoms of retinoblastoma include strabismus (when the eyes are crossed), pain and swelling in these organs, or loss of vision.

If you suspect your child has any of these signs, you should take him to an eye doctor to be examined. The diagnosis of retinoblastoma is made by an examination of the eye fundus with the pupil well dilated and can be confirmed with ultrasound. Biopsy is generally not recommended in these cases.

The diagnosis of retinoblastoma is made by an examination of the fundus of the eye, called funduscopy. Image: Inside Creative House / Shutterstock

As for treatment for retinoblastoma, the doctor will assess not only how many eyes are affected, but also whether there is metastasis.

Currently, the patient can be treated with:

Enucleation, which is the removal of the eyeball;

Systemic chemotherapy orally or intravenously;

Radiotherapy;

Intra-arterial chemotherapy;

Cryotherapy.

The good news is that about 90% of children with retinoblastoma are cured. However, for patients in whom the disease has spread beyond the eye, the prognosis is not so good, according to the GRAACC.

According to the couple, the purpose of the video is to educate parents and caregivers to quickly diagnose this rare type of cancer, which, according to them, affects about 200 children a year in Brazil.

“The most important thing in any type of cancer, as you know, is early diagnosis. In the case of retinoblastoma, the sooner you can find out… because the eye is tight. Then, the tumor grows, pushing and detaching the entire retina. The child can become blind and have to remove the entire eye, sometimes both eyes. It is very important to find out as soon as possible”, explained Diana Garbin in the video.

According to the couple, Lua’s two eyes were affected with tumors. Since the diagnosis, made in October 2021, the baby has undergone 4 chemotherapy sessions.

“She has her hair still intact, because the way to do chemotherapy in retinoblastoma – some children can do it, and she did it – is through an intra-arterial catheterization. So, they put the medicine just there in the eye, specifically in the eye. It ends up going into the circulation a little bit, but not enough to have serious side effects,” said Tiago Leifert.

The journalist confided during the recording that the diagnosis of the disease was responsible for his departure from the program ‘The Voice Brasil’.

