Understand why Rodrigo gave up attacking VIPs with monsters

Unlike Tiago Abravanel and his peace and love posture that has been generating memes and conspiracy theories, Rodrigo Mussi seems determined to move the game of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), even if he becomes the target of the house. On Saturday afternoon, however, the brother missed the chance to mess with his confinement colleagues by keeping the VIP and Xepa food groups.

Rodrigo won the angel race for the second time in a row and is again the angel of the program – which this time is not autoimmune like the first time. The consequence of the dynamic was that the last place would automatically be in the punishment of the monster, a feat that fell to Jade Picon. That way, the sister left the VIP group and went straight to Xepa.

To accompany the influencer, Rodrigo indicated Paulo André and Brunna Gonçalves, who were already at Xepa. The attitude was contrary to what he himself proposed days before, passing on to Bárbara an idea of ​​his friend Eliezer: “The Eli said he’ll set fire if he puts the monster on, because he’s going to take two from the VIP”.

The sister did not like the proposal at all and was direct in pointing out that there would not be food for everyone:

And our food runs out, right? Quickly. You were a VIP, right, you don’t know what food is here at Xepa, it’s scarce. I don’t take anyone out of the VIP.” Barbarian

Barbara’s reversal seems to have had an effect, as Rodrigo changed his mind and decided not to further increase the number of mouths that will share Xepa’s food with him and the newcomer Jade.