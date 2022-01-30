US denialist military fired does not vaccinate and dies of covid

The image of the ex-American soldier
US denialist military fired does not vaccinate and dies of covid. Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Former US military Robert LaMay, who was removed from his duties for not getting vaccinated, died of Covid-19. This news was given by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste in an official statement.

Death of ex-military denialist of covid

“I am deeply saddened by the news that our colleague and longtime friend Robert LaMay has passed away,” said Batiste. “The prayers and remembrance of this agency are with his family.”

LaMay went viral after recording a video inside a Washington patrol car. In it, the then-military says it’s the last time he’ll be heard from in a patrol car. “Jay Inslee [governador do estado] you can kiss my ass.”

LaMay has become something of an icon of the anti-vaccination movement and has been invited to appear on several TV shows. The ex-military man died at the age of 50 of covid.

He wasn’t the only one this month. From Brazil, Bolsonarismo guru Olavo de Carvalho died in January 2022. He was one of the main names that boosted Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign for the post of president.

He appointed ministers in the areas of Education and Foreign Affairs. They contributed to the dismantling of public policies, crises with China and scientific denialism in the pandemic.

Olavo de Carvalho died after complications from Covid-19. He spoke publicly that he was not vaccinated against the disease.

