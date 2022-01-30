US says Russia ‘clearly’ has the ability to attack; Ukraine speaks of ‘western panic’ – International

You United States do not believe that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has reached a decision on whether to attack Ukraine again, but Moscow “clearly now has that capability” to seize key territory from Kiev, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

The Pentagon chief told reporters that the Russia continued to use channels of disinformation to fabricate a pretext for a new invasion, but added that Putin could still “do the right thing” by ordering the more than 100,000 troops he had stationed near Ukraine’s borders to retreat and seeking a diplomatic solution.

Washington “remains committed to helping Ukraine to defend themselves through security assistance material,” Austin added. “Whatever Putin decides, the United States will stand with our allies and partners.”

On Friday, President Biden said he planned to send some US troops to Eastern Europe, describing the number as “not many”.

France also intends to join the effort, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said in an interview with France Inter radio on Saturday. in charge of assembling an international force for the defense of the country, a member of the NATO, which borders Ukraine.

Parly said, however, that this detachment “does not intend to contribute to any military escalation”. “Dialogue continues and we are convinced that we must resolve this conflict through dialogue and diplomatic solutions,” he said.

Even as the West sends billions of dollars in economic and military assistance to Kiev, the Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky criticized how the United States and its close allies dealt with rising tensions.

The 44-year-old has blamed the West for waiting to impose more damaging sanctions on Moscow, while also lashing out at decisions by the United States, Britain and Australia to withdraw some embassy staff and their families. And he accused his Western colleagues of inciting “panic” with repeated suggestions that an invasion was imminent.

US intelligence, relying in part on satellite imagery, has found that Russia is massing forces around Ukraine in support of a potential incursion on multiple fronts. Moscow is also stockpiling blood supplies for troops near the border, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three unnamed US officials.

Russia has denied invasion plans and says the recent troop movements are part of a training exercise with Belarus, but Austin said the number of military personnel the Kremlin has stationed near Ukraine “far exceeds what we normally see them doing.” for exercises”.

Zelensky told a news conference on Friday that the evidence was insufficient, even as he suggested the troops were part of a Russian threat of “sadomasochism”.

“We are grateful to the United States for its continued support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “But I am the Ukrainian president. I’m located here. I know deeper details than any president.”

The Ukrainian head of state faces the challenge of deterring Putin and also keeping Western investment flowing into his country, while leaders in Washington and London warn of Russian aggression. The Ukrainian economy contracted sharply after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, but gross domestic product grew by 3.5% last year. Foreign direct investment has also not recovered to 2014 levels, but World Bank data also shows that net inflows increase steadily through 2019.

On Friday, Zelensky tried to paint Ukraine as a reliable business partner — Kiev has long tried to sell itself to Europe as an attractive investment destination — and urged Western companies to contribute “practical support” to the Ukrainian economy.

“There will be profit in the future. This profit is the attitude towards Ukraine. So — welcome! Invest in the state now, show you believe in Ukraine!” the president told foreign reporters.

But Ukraine’s economy is overshadowed by Russia’s – which is also a major energy exporter to Europe – and Putin has tried to use those trade ties to pressure Western leaders. Zelensky told the Washington Post last year that Ukrainian security could be threatened when the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which allows Moscow to bypass Kiev and send natural gas to the Europe, is activated.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the impasse remained stalled after a Friday morning call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. Putin has demanded an end to NATO’s open-door policy towards new members and urged the Western alliance to withdraw military and weapons from former Soviet states, saying their presence in the region is a threat to Russian security.

President Biden and his fellow NATO leaders have repeatedly asserted the right of countries to join the alliance if they so choose. But Putin warned Macron that further NATO expansion was “unacceptable” for Russia, saying the US and NATO response to Russia’s demands did not take into account Moscow’s key security concerns, the Kremlin said.

In response, Macron told Putin that Russia must respect the “essential principle of state sovereignty” to ensure security in Europe, according to a French official.

Putin left the door open for more diplomatic engagement, and on Monday, the United States will face off with Russia in the Security Council of United Nations at a meeting requested by Washington. The Biden administration hopes to use the session to reaffirm support for Ukrainian territorial integrity, but Dmitry Polyanskiy, a top diplomat with the UN mission in Russia, tweeted that the meeting was a “clear public relations stunt”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to speak with Putin by phone this week and “will reiterate the need for Russia to back down,” his office said. He will also visit Eastern Europe.

While Putin’s relations with Washington are strained, he will meet in the coming days with world leaders who are more sympathetic to Moscow. In a potential effort to leverage signs of disunity in Europe, he will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who told local radio he would ask Putin to increase gas supplies to Budapest. . Hungary is a member of the European Union and NATO.

Putin will also participate in the Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next week, in a show of support for Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose government has supported Putin’s efforts in Eastern Europe. In protest of China’s human rights abuses, the United States and several other Western nations are not sending senior officials to the Winter Games.