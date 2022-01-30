US to send troops to Europe amid diplomatic efforts by Ukraine

posted on 01/29/2022 12:04



US President Joe Biden maintains pressure on Russian head of state Vladimir Putin over the situation in Ukraine, with the announcement that he will send troops to eastern Europe, as senior Pentagon officials intensify diplomatic efforts.

“I will deploy troops to eastern Europe and NATO countries in the short term. Not many,” Biden told reporters on Friday. The US government has already put 8,500 troops on alert to reinforce NATO.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that with more than 100,000 troops concentrated on the Ukrainian border, Russia had enough forces for an invasion, but stressed that a conflict between Kiev and Moscow was “not inevitable”.

“There is still time and space for diplomacy,” Austin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western countries to avoid fomenting “panic” about the risk of a Russian invasion of their country, while Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the “need for de-escalation”.

diplomatic bet

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “resolved to accelerate diplomatic efforts and strengthen deterrence to prevent bloodshed in Europe”. The British head of government is expected to meet with Putin in the coming days.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will arrive in Kiev on Tuesday. “Poland supports Ukraine to prevent Russian aggression,” declared Warsaw government spokesman Piotr Muller.

Zelensky stressed in Kiev that “the probability of attack exists, it has not disappeared and it has not been less severe in 2021, but we do not see any further escalation than what already existed” in the past year.

“We don’t need this panic”, he reinforced, also asking Russia to make a gesture for a “de-escalation”.

“The biggest risk for Ukraine” is “the destabilization of the internal situation” and not the threat of a Russian invasion, Zelensky insisted.

During a conversation with the French president on Friday, Zelensky called for an increase in “meetings and negotiations … as long as there is a favorable climate for dialogue,” a statement said. “While diplomatic efforts persist, the likelihood of an escalation diminishes,” he said.

Russia denies having plans for an invasion, but considers itself threatened by NATO’s eastward expansion over the past 20 years and Western support for Ukraine.

For this reason, the Kremlin conditioned the de-escalation to the interruption of the Alliance’s expansionist policy and the return to the positions of 1997.

The United States and NATO rejected key Russian demands on Wednesday.

“The US and NATO responses failed to take into account Russia’s fundamental concerns,” the Kremlin said in a statement, in which it mentioned part of the conversation between Putin and Macron.

“The key question was ignored, namely, how the United States and its allies plan to […] implement the principle that no one should strengthen their security to the detriment of other countries,” the Russian presidency added.

“Need to de-escalate”

According to the French government, Macron and Putin highlighted the “need for de-escalation” and the continuity of “dialogue” to resolve the crisis.

“President Putin has not expressed any offensive intentions,” the French presidency said.

Both Europe and the United States have threatened harsh sanctions against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine.

On the table would be the strategic Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which links Russia to Germany, and the blockade of Russian access to dollar transactions.

On Friday, Washington and the European Union said in a joint statement that they were working towards the supply of “additional volumes of natural gas” to Europe, with the aim of facing possible consequences of a “new Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

In addition, the US government demanded that the UN Security Council organize a meeting on Monday due to the “clear threat” that, according to Washington, Moscow poses to “international peace and security”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “If it depends on Russia, there will be no war. We don’t want wars. But we will not allow our interests to be outraged, ignored.”

Moscow warned that if its requests were not met, it would respond forcefully, but did not specify how.

European countries and the United States must be “very careful” not to make concessions to Russia or offer the Russians “something they didn’t have before,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told AFP. “The only one that can undertake a de-escalation is Russia,” he added.

On Friday night, Russian diplomacy announced a ban on entry into the country of officials from the security forces and legislative and executive bodies of some EU countries who are “personally responsible for the propagation of anti-Russian policy”.

Russian lawmakers have suggested that the country should recognize and distribute weapons to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Moscow is cited as the instigator of the conflict that began in 2014 – and which became even more intense after the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula.