Used car price soars 34% in 2021 with ‘blackout’ of new models and lack of parts

High shows no signs of letting up with difficulties in recomposing production chains, and prices should remain high in 2022; rising interest rates and inflation can create barriers to the market

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil Lack of new models at dealerships made the value of the used car overvalue in 2021



The disorganization in production chains on a global scale generated by Covid-19 pandemic created a veritable “blackout” of new models at Brazilian dealerships. At the other end, customer demand remained heated during the health crisis, and, given the lack of cars 0 km, consumers turned to the used and seminovos market. This movement caused the price of used vehicles to soar 34% in 2021, an unprecedented advance, according to the survey by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe), responsible for preparing the famous table used as a reference in car trading in the country. In comparison, the year before the increase was 5.8%. “It’s a completely non-standard growth. Since the creation of the Real Plan [em 1994], the trend is for growth below inflation”, says Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index (IPC) at Fipe.

And the signs do not point to a reversal of this situation anytime soon, at least not in 2022. According to experts, the delivery of electronic components and other essential parts to automakers will normalize only next year. That is, although to a lesser extent than in previous years, automakers should sporadically suspend production of new vehicles, fueling the rise in used prices. “I do not see conditions for normalization this year. Throughout 2022, we should have some stoppages in automakers due to the lack of parts, but not at the level that was observed last year”, points out Antônio Jorge Martins, coordinator of automotive courses at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

On the demand side, “forced savings” by the pandemic increased the purchase of durable goods such as automobiles. In the absence of new cars, Brazilians migrated to the other segment. As with any product, high demand overheated the market and pushed prices up. The demand for used cars also involves the exclusion of an important portion of the Brazilian population from the new car market. Fipe data show that 0 km vehicles increased by 20% in 2021, also the most expressive since the beginning of the historical series. In 2020, the appreciation was 6.3%. “There is a very large portion that left this market because income did not follow this rise, they cannot buy zero and migrated to the used car. Even with the normalization of parts, the demand for used vehicles will continue to be heated”, says Moreira.

The shortage of new cars was intensified during the pandemic, but it is a reflection of changes that began even before the spread of the new coronavirus. For at least a decade, the automobile industry has undergone profound technological transformations to adapt to the demands of different countries for more sustainable models. In parallel, the growth of a niche of brands with high connectivity capacity — represented by the Tesla —, presses for more and more technological cars. Semiconductors, a kind of electronic component, are fundamental to this transformation. From 2020, in the midst of restrictions, especially in China, there was a global shortage of these parts, forcing the stoppage of car assembly lines around the world. “There has been a worldwide increase in demand for semiconductors, and manufacturers have been unable to keep up. It is a specific type of production, it is not something that can be increased overnight”, explains Martins.

If at the end of the supply there are no indicators for the normalization of the market in the medium term, car dealers cite the possible forced retraction of consumers with the rise of fees. As the Selic defined by the Central Bank (BC) is used in the calculation basis for vehicle financing, the rate escalation should create barriers in the coming months. Luca Cafici, founder of InstaCarros, a startup that operates in the online market, says that demand in 2021 began to fall from the second half of the year, reflecting the beginning of interest escalation by the BC. Cafici also draws attention to the rise in inflation and the fall in the purchasing power of Brazilians in recent months as factors that can alleviate the appreciation. “Prices will not go back to what they were in the pre-pandemic, but these values ​​will depend a lot on what will happen to the economy in the coming months, especially with inflation and interest”, he says.