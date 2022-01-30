Vasco takes the lead, but gives up a draw to Boavista in Cariocão – 01/29/2022

Vasco drew 1-1 with Boavista today (29) at São Januário stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 2nd round of the Campeonato Carioca. The goals of the match were scored by Raniel, at 9 and Wandinho, at 33, both in the second half.

With the result, Trem-Bala da Colina maintains the leadership of the tournament with 4 points added, ahead of Flamengo only in goal difference. Boavista, on the other hand, occupies the 6th place.

In the next round, Vasco will host Nova Iguaçu, on Wednesday (2), at 9:35 pm, while Verdão de Saquarema will host Flamengo, on the same day, at 7:00 pm.

It went well: Anderson Conceição closes the defense

Although Boavista did not threaten much of the Cruzmaltina team’s goal, it was up to Anderson Conceição to calmly defend the attacks, causing goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues to work little, especially in the first stage.

It was bad: Midfield misses passes

The trio formed by Nenê, Bruno Nazário and Gabriel Pec needed a serious conversation in the locker room during the break so that they could improve. Before that, they missed passes and finishes that left the fans present in São Januário angry and the striker Raniel only in nostalgia.

Raniel redeems himself

Raniel appeared a lot during the game, but he sinned by missing crucial shots and passes that could have given another direction to the match even before the 20 minutes of play. Despite the mistakes, he managed to redeem himself early in the second half by scoring the first goal of the match.

Vasco learns from mistakes

Vasco managed to create a few clear goalscoring opportunities, but suffered from passing and shooting errors in the first stage. In the second half, coach Zé Roberto corrected the mistakes and the team managed to get ahead and then close in on the rival attack to try to guarantee the result.

Boavista defends itself and takes advantage of failures

The Boavista team clearly didn’t try to impress during the match and remained calmly on the defensive, betting on a few moments of attack lapses during the first half. In the second stage, however, the goal conceded right at the beginning of time awakened Verdão de Saquarema, who started to make constant attacks and managed to draw at 33.

Wandinho enters and draws

With just over 10 minutes on the field, Wandinho equalized for the visitors. Matheus Alessandro received on the right wing, took advantage of space given by Galarza and sent it to the area. The Vasco defender hesitated and Wandinho finished leaving everything the same.

transmission failures

The broadcast of the match was criticized by fans on Twitter. Among the complaints, some reported that the broadcast only started at 33 minutes of the first half, while others complained of drops in the live and moments when the game was completely silent.

Chronology

The first dangerous move appeared just after 3 minutes of the first half, with goalkeeper Fernando missing the pass and ending up on Nenê’s foot, who tried at first, but sent it weak. Boavista discounted the attempt at 7 and 9, but also without success and after the break for hydration, the game was lukewarm.

On the way back to the second stage, Vasco started opening the scoring at 9, with Raniel. After that, the team was pressured with constant attacks from Boavista who managed to equalize the score with the help of a mistake from the rival team at 33 of the last stage.

DATASHEET

VASCO 1 x 1 BOAVISTA

Date: 01/29/2022

Place: Sao Januario (RJ)

Hour: 21:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda;

Assistants: Wallace Muller Barros Santos and Guilherme Vogas Tavares

Yellow cards: Bruno Nazário, Nenê, Weverton (Vasco); Matheus Alessandro (Boavista)

goals: Raniel (VAS), in the 9th minute of the second half; Wandinho (BOA), at 33 of the second half.

Vasco:Thiago Rodrigues; Weverton, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara (Getúlio), Juninho (Galarza), Gabriel Pec (Isaque), Nenê and Bruno Nazário (Matheus Barbosa); Raniel (Figueiredo). Technician: Zé Roberto.

Good view: Fernando, Wellington Silva (Luiz Felipe), Diogo Rangel, Kadu Fernandes, Bull (Miguel), Marquinho, Ralph (Wandinho), Biel, Matheus Alessandro, Marquinhos (Ryan Guilherme) and Di María. Technician: Leonardo.