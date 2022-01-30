Vera Fischer causes shock by revealing the disease: “I stopped eating”

The famous model and former actress of Globe, Vera Fischer returned to be among the most talked about topics of the moment this Saturday (29), after opening his heart once again. That’s because, the Brazilian television veteran left her fans worried by revealing that things were very complicated for her during the pandemic and that this had many consequences.

Contrary to what many think, the artist assumed that she did not go through the most critical moments of the Covid-19 pandemic unscathed. At the age of 70, the famous said that she went into a tailspin when she saw the jobs already scheduled being canceled or postponed one after the other.

“I stopped eating, I lost a lot of weight. I got sick in the head,” he revealed. Vera Fischer said she is relieved to finally return to the stage in an interview. “We need art, to see creativity flowing, personally too. People want to hear stories”, she pointed out during an interview with Fábio Júdice on RJ 1.

The artist believed in the first months that the health crisis would soon be resolved. “Something unpleasant happened inside, but we have resistance. I made a webseries, I turned around”, he added.

In addition to accompanying Globo’s Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, the famous actress also confessed that she clung to technology to soften the solution. “I only have a cell phone since the pandemic started. My fan clubs grew immeasurably. I make a point of posting a photo, talking about things in life”, he declared.