Video shows Boeing 747 colliding with various equipment in the yard

A collision while taxiing left an engine of a Jumbo Boeing 747 badly damaged in Chicago, United States. Photos of the incident were posted on Twitter (below, wait to load).

China Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400F (poss. B-18715) sustained damage to its engine #2 when it collided with a baggage cart while taxiing at Chicago-O’Hare Intl (KORD), IL. https://t.co/A1a3h11A4f pic.twitter.com/P8nwHeSMuY — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 28, 2022





The Jumbo had just landed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport from Anchorage, Alaska, when, during the taxi, it hit several empty luggage carts near the taxiway. It snowed a lot at the time and was around 6:30 in the morning, with little natural light. This may have contributed to the incident.

It is still unclear whether the plane came out of the taxiway because of covered snow or if the luggage carts were in the wrong place.

From the photos circulating on social media, it is possible to see damage to the engine fairing, especially on the lower part of the ring that forms the circumference of the air intake, but it is also possible to notice damage to the side of the fairing.

Taiwan’s China Airlines Cargo 747-400F, registration B-18715, was still on the ground at the time of writing. The repair should still take a few days. An investigation was opened into the case.

Update: The following video shows that a security camera captured the moment of the incident, showing that the Jumbo strangely advanced on various equipment in the airport yard.

#Ongoing: China Airlines Cargo B-747 [B-18715] is damaged in an incident in Chicago (US). Aircraft was taxiing at O’Hare, at night in snowy weather, when it collided with a container. Pictures show damage to the #2 engine. Updates when possible. Source @DonBlock7, @JacdecNew pic.twitter.com/RyYQhBFPM9 — Air Disasters #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) January 29, 2022



